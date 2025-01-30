Triple Chocolate Chunk Pizookie Recipe

High on the list of the most comforting desserts is the Pizookie — a warm, gooey cookie that's baked in a skillet and topped with scoops of ice cream before serving. It's pure indulgence and perfect for satisfying everyone at the table, kids and adults alike. Nostalgic and rich, it's the kind of simple dessert that's totally irresistible.

This iconic treat rose is most closely associated with BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse, and has since become a beloved staple. But if you're not in the mood to leave the house, making a Pizookie at home is quick and easy. With minimal effort, some pantry staples, and just over 30 minutes of total time, you'll have a gooey, over-the-top dessert that's sure to become a family favorite.

As recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse describes it, "A Pizookie is everything you want it to be — crisp cookie edges, a warm, gooey center, and the perfect contrast to scoops of creamy ice cream on top. With three types of chocolate in the mix, this chocolate chunk Pizookie is incredibly decadent."