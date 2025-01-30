Triple Chocolate Chunk Pizookie Recipe
High on the list of the most comforting desserts is the Pizookie — a warm, gooey cookie that's baked in a skillet and topped with scoops of ice cream before serving. It's pure indulgence and perfect for satisfying everyone at the table, kids and adults alike. Nostalgic and rich, it's the kind of simple dessert that's totally irresistible.
This iconic treat rose is most closely associated with BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse, and has since become a beloved staple. But if you're not in the mood to leave the house, making a Pizookie at home is quick and easy. With minimal effort, some pantry staples, and just over 30 minutes of total time, you'll have a gooey, over-the-top dessert that's sure to become a family favorite.
As recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse describes it, "A Pizookie is everything you want it to be — crisp cookie edges, a warm, gooey center, and the perfect contrast to scoops of creamy ice cream on top. With three types of chocolate in the mix, this chocolate chunk Pizookie is incredibly decadent."
Gather the ingredients for triple chocolate chunk pizookie
To make a triple chocolate chunk Pizookie, start by preparing a chocolate chunk cookie dough. Begin with butter as the base for a rich, tender texture that delivers a soft center and crisp edges. Granulated sugar adds sweetness, while brown sugar provides depth with its subtle molasses notes. An egg binds the dough together, and vanilla extract adds a fragrant touch, though you can customize your treat with other extracts or even a splash of rum or bourbon for extra flavor. All-purpose flour gives the cookie its structure, while baking powder and baking soda ensure a slight rise and even browning. Kosher salt enhances the overall flavor.
The star of this Pizookie is the trio of chocolates. Mix in chopped chocolate bars, chunks, or chips, swapping in your favorite varieties or flavored chips as desired. Feel free to get creative by adding nuts, chopped candy bars, or other mix-ins, or finish with a sprinkling of flaky sea salt for a little salty crunch to further enhance the chocolate flavor. Serve your Pizookie warm, topped with scoops of your ice cream, for the ultimate dessert experience.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 375 F.
Step 2: Beat butter and sugars
In the bowl of a stand mixer or with a handheld mixer, beat butter and sugars to combine.
Step 3: Add egg and vanilla
Beat in egg and vanilla until smooth.
Step 4: Add dry ingredients
Add flour, salt, baking powder, and baking soda; beat just to combine.
Step 5: Beat in chocolate
Add 1 ½ cups chocolate chunks and beat lightly, just to distribute throughout the dough.
Step 6: Press into skillet
Press evenly into a 6- or 8-inch cast iron skillet.
Step 7: Top with chocolate
Sprinkle remaining chocolate evenly over the top.
Step 8: Bake
Bake for 24 to 26 minutes, until golden brown along the edges but still gooey in the center.
Step 9: Serve
Serve warm, topped with ice cream as desired.
Ingredients
- ½ cup unsalted butter, softened
- ½ cup granulated sugar
- ⅓ cup packed dark brown sugar
- 1 large egg
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract or paste
- 1 ⅔ cup all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon baking powder
- ½ teaspoon baking soda
- 2 cups mixed dark, milk, and white chocolate chunks or chips, divided
Optional Ingredients
- Ice cream, for serving
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 375 F.
- In the bowl of a stand mixer or with a handheld mixer, beat butter and sugars to combine.
- Beat in egg and vanilla until smooth.
- Add flour, salt, baking powder, and baking soda; beat just to combine.
- Add 1 ½ cups chocolate chunks and beat lightly, just to distribute throughout the dough.
- Press evenly into a 6- or 8-inch cast iron skillet.
- Sprinkle remaining chocolate evenly over the top.
- Bake for 24 to 26 minutes, until golden brown along the edges but still gooey in the center.
- Serve warm, topped with ice cream as desired.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|664
|Total Fat
|33.8 g
|Saturated Fat
|20.1 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|71.7 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|92.3 g
|Dietary Fiber
|4.3 g
|Total Sugars
|60.1 g
|Sodium
|348.8 mg
|Protein
|7.2 g
Why is a Pizookie called a Pizookie?
The name "Pizookie" is a playful mashup of "pizza" and "cookie." This indulgent dessert features a large-format cookie baked in a skillet or pizza pan, served warm with scoops of ice cream on top. Trademarked by BJ's, the name quickly became synonymous with the chain and helped establish the Pizookie as a standout menu item. While skillet-baked cookies weren't new at the time, BJ's creative branding helped it take off.
It's easy to see why it became such a hit — Pizookies are ideal for sharing, and the classic combination of warm cookies and ice cream is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser. Depending on the location, you might find variations on the BJ's menu like a cinnamon roll, strawberry shortcake, salted caramel, and even seasonal flavors, although we think making your own unique version at home can be even sweeter.
Does a Pizookie need to be refrigerated?
Whether or not a Pizookie requires refrigeration depends on whether it's been baked and how long you'd like to store it for. If you need to store leftovers of a Pizookie, transfer the remaining portion to an airtight container or wrap tightly. Refrigerate for up to one week or freeze for up to two months for longer storage. When you're ready to enjoy it again, let it come to room temperature or reheat it before serving to restore its crisp and tender texture. To reheat, warm in a preheated 300 F oven or in the microwave.
Planning ahead? You can also prepare Pizookies ahead in a few different ways. You can prepare the cookie dough as directed, then wrap tightly and refrigerate for up to two days. Let stand at room temperature until softened, then press into the skillet and bake as directed. You can also bake the Pizookie ahead. If serving the same day, let the baked cookie stand at room temperature, or store well-wrapped in the refrigerator for up to two days. Pop back into the oven just before serving.