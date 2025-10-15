Give The McDonald's McMuffin A Gourmet Spin With Our Breakfast Sandwich Recipe

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When the McDonald's Egg McMuffin was first introduced half a century or so ago, it was meant as a cheaper and more portable version of a more deluxe dish: everyone's brunchtime favorite, eggs Benedict. Nowadays, of course, we associate the egg McMuffin with being a fast-food convenience through-and-through, but recipe developer Patterson Watkins' upscale McMuffin takes the dish back to its fancier roots. As she tells us, "I wanted to keep the essence of the iconic McMuffin intact ... that eggy puck, bacon, cheese, and an English muffin, but with a gourmet twist." Among the more elevated touches she uses are peppered bacon and truffled cheese, as well as a herbed butter for slathering the muffin.

Gourmet though it may be, this breakfast sandwich is still perfect for meal prepping. The eggs, bacon, and butter can all be prepared ahead of time, as can the sandwiches themselves. These can then be refrigerated or frozen and reheated one at a time in the oven or microwave for a quick, yet fancy, breakfast on the go (and one that doesn't require the drive-thru).