We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

What if you could have all the delectable flavors of your favorite dishes from a BBQ spread in one bowl, and at any time of the year? If that idea sounds appealing, this 'BBQ in a bowl' chicken salad recipe might be exactly what you are looking for. Recipe developer Julie Kinnaird shares her all-in-one take on BBQ favorites that comes neatly packaged in one colorful and satisfying salad. Spiced dry-rubbed chicken thighs are oven-baked and added to a slaw of purple and green cabbage, along with marinated cucumbers and onions, pinto beans, nutty roasted corn, and sweet potatoes. The dressing is a perfect hybrid of creamy slaw and tangy BBQ sauce flavors that pulls all of the ingredients together in the most delicious way.

Kinnaird says that her favorite aspects of a traditional BBQ are often the sides, so featuring those flavors in a hearty salad was a fun and delicious pursuit. She tells us, "Pintos stand in for the baked beans, the marinated cucumbers are a fresh take on pickles, the roasted corn evokes corn on the cob, and the caramelized sweet potatoes are a tasty nod to any number of baked sweet potato side dishes." Much of the prep work can be done in advance so that the salads can be tossed together just before serving. And the cooking is all oven-based, so even in the colder months, you can enjoy the bright, smoky flavors of BBQ from the comfort of your kitchen.