French Onion Chicken And Rice Casserole Recipe

French onion soup is a popular and comforting menu item in many restaurants, but it's one of those dishes that many would never attempt at home. The soup tastes complicated because of the rich layers of flavor coming from slowly caramelized onions encased under a toasty crouton and bubbly golden-brown cheese. Yet, it is surprisingly easy to make if you have a bit of patience. This recipe for French onion chicken and rice casserole comes to us from recipe developer Julie Kinnaird, and it captures all of the savory and succulent flavors of classic French onion soup in a sophisticated casserole recreation. The key to the recipe is slowly caramelizing the onions in butter and olive oil until they are fragrant and sweet, then layering them over a pilaf-style preparation of white rice, pre-cooked chicken, fresh spinach, and the woodsy flavors of thyme and tarragon. The casserole is finished with a thick layer of Gruyère cheese, cooked to golden perfection.

Taking the time to slowly cook the onions yields a deep, rich flavor and buttery texture. Cooking the onions too fast over too much heat can cause them to scorch, which leads to bitterness. Not cooking long enough won't give you that classic French onion taste. In the end, it is worth the patient cooking and stirring. When the whole dish comes together, each bite is a perfect combination of chewy, creamy, and umami-laden satisfaction.