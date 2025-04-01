Our Triple Anise Chicken Salad Recipe Puts Sad Desk Lunches To Shame
Ready to give your bland, monochrome chicken salad a dazzling upgrade? Look no further than this triple anise chicken salad recipe, courtesy of recipe developer Julie Kinnaird. Fresh tarragon, fennel bulb, and fennel fronds bring the anise flavor, while dried tart cherries and toasty chopped walnuts add zip and crunch. The chicken is tossed with a bright and luxurious dressing made from mayo, sour cream, lemon, fresh chives, and a sprinkle of salt and pepper. Although simple in the quantity of ingredients, this salad bursts with sophisticated flavors and textures that will make you fall in love with chicken salad all over again.
Using prepared rotisserie chicken makes the recipe a breeze to prepare, and Kinnaird says that the flavors improve after a day or two in the refrigerator. This makes for the perfect do-ahead meal prep that is a versatile filling for sandwiches or delicious on its own over a bed of greens.
Gather the triple anise chicken salad ingredients
For the base of this recipe, Kinnaird uses a combination of roasted white and dark meat (breasts, legs, and thighs). A quick and easy way to source this is by using a fresh rotisserie chicken from your local deli. The roasted chicken is combined with walnuts (you will toast and chop these first) as well as dried tart cherries (such as Montmorency). For the dressing, you will need mayonnaise, sour cream, fresh lemon juice and zest, fresh chives, and some sea salt and ground black pepper for seasoning. The triple anise effect comes from a mix of chopped fresh fennel bulb, fresh tarragon leaves, and some of the fennel fronds from the stalks of the bulb. Have a mix of fresh baby greens on hand for serving the finished salad. It may also be used as a filling for biscuits or sandwiches.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Prep a baking sheet
Line a small baking sheet with parchment paper.
Step 3: Toast the walnut halves
Add the walnut halves and bake for about 10 minutes until lightly toasted.
Step 4: Chop the walnuts
Cool the walnuts and then roughly chop them.
Step 5: Chop the fennel bulb
Trim the fennel bulb and chop enough to measure ½ cup.
Step 6: Reserve some fennel fronds
Reserve 2 tablespoons whole fennel fronds for garnish.
Step 7: Chop additional fennel fronds
Chop enough fennel fronds to measure 1 tablespoon.
Step 8: Combine all salad ingredients
In a large bowl, combine the walnuts, chopped fennel, chopped fennel fronds, chicken, cherries, mayonnaise, sour cream, tarragon, chives, lemon juice and zest, salt, and pepper. Mix until well combined.
Step 9: Refrigerate the salad
Cover and refrigerate the salad for at least 1 hour or overnight to allow the flavors to blend.
Step 10: Serve the triple anise chicken salad
Top with the reserved fennel fronds, and serve the chicken salad over a bed of greens or use it to make sandwiches.
Triple Anise Chicken Salad Recipe
Level up your boring chicken salad with tarragon, fennel, tart cherries, and crunchy walnuts, for a simple yet sophisticated salad or sandwich filling.
Ingredients
- ½ cup walnut halves
- 1 small fennel bulb with fronds
- 3 cups chopped, roasted chicken (white and/or dark meat)
- ½ cup dried cherries
- ⅓ cup mayonnaise
- ⅓ cup sour cream
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh tarragon leaves
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh chives
- 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon minced lemon zest
- 1 teaspoon sea salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- 2 cups mixed baby greens
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350 F.
- Line a small baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Add the walnut halves and bake for about 10 minutes until lightly toasted.
- Cool the walnuts and then roughly chop them.
- Trim the fennel bulb and chop enough to measure ½ cup.
- Reserve 2 tablespoons whole fennel fronds for garnish.
- Chop enough fennel fronds to measure 1 tablespoon.
- In a large bowl, combine the walnuts, chopped fennel, chopped fennel fronds, chicken, cherries, mayonnaise, sour cream, tarragon, chives, lemon juice and zest, salt, and pepper. Mix until well combined.
- Cover and refrigerate the salad for at least 1 hour or overnight to allow the flavors to blend.
- Top with the reserved fennel fronds, and serve the chicken salad over a bed of greens or use it to make sandwiches.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|582
|Total Fat
|44.5 g
|Saturated Fat
|9.7 g
|Trans Fat
|0.3 g
|Cholesterol
|97.6 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|23.5 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.3 g
|Total Sugars
|16.5 g
|Sodium
|572.4 mg
|Protein
|23.5 g
What is anise and where does it come from?
If you have detected a flavor similar to licorice in a savory or sweet dish, chances are you have encountered anise or one of its flavor derivatives. Anise comes from a plant family that includes parsley, fennel, and dill. Anise seeds come from a flowering plant called Pimpinella anisum. Anise originated in the Mediterranean and Southeast Asia and has been used for centuries as a culinary and medicinal ingredient in Egypt, the Middle East, and Italy. Anise seed bears a striking resemblance to licorice root, and both anise and licorice contain a chemical compound called anethole, which gives them their distinctive profile.
Fennel is a horticultural relative of anise and has a similar sweet licorice flavor. Fennel is a bulb that is white at the base and turns pale green up its stalks, with feathery fronds at the top. Fennel is also native to the Mediterranean and can be eaten as a vegetable, and the seeds used as a spice. Fennel's flavor pairs well with sweet or savory dishes, and both the bulb and fronds carry the anise flavor.
Finally, tarragon is an herb with a subtle licorice flavor combined with a citrusy spice, which can be used as a basil substitute in a pinch. Tarragon is best used fresh, and it specifically complements chicken and fish dishes well because of its delicate taste. Tarragon, fennel bulb, and fennel fronds create the ultimate anise flavor for this unique chicken salad.
What substitutions can I make in this recipe?
Although the ingredients that have been chosen for this recipe have been kept simple and specific to harmonize together, there are certainly ways to vary the flavors. Instead of using dried tart cherries, Kinnaird suggests trying dried blueberries or cranberries. Both of these will have a similar tartness but will add a slightly different flavor while still pairing well with the anise elements. Instead of sour cream in the dressing, try using plain Greek yogurt as a blend with the mayonnaise. For the crunchy toasted nuts, sub in pecan halves or shelled pistachios for the walnuts. A little bit of chopped fresh celery can be used for some of the fennel bulb for a similar fresh, crispy texture.
Kinnaird also suggests that this recipe is a great way to use up leftover roast turkey in place of the chicken, especially with a mix of dried cranberries and toasted pecans. Day-after-Thanksgiving sandwiches will take on a new and exciting flair.