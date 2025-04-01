Our Triple Anise Chicken Salad Recipe Puts Sad Desk Lunches To Shame

Ready to give your bland, monochrome chicken salad a dazzling upgrade? Look no further than this triple anise chicken salad recipe, courtesy of recipe developer Julie Kinnaird. Fresh tarragon, fennel bulb, and fennel fronds bring the anise flavor, while dried tart cherries and toasty chopped walnuts add zip and crunch. The chicken is tossed with a bright and luxurious dressing made from mayo, sour cream, lemon, fresh chives, and a sprinkle of salt and pepper. Although simple in the quantity of ingredients, this salad bursts with sophisticated flavors and textures that will make you fall in love with chicken salad all over again.

Using prepared rotisserie chicken makes the recipe a breeze to prepare, and Kinnaird says that the flavors improve after a day or two in the refrigerator. This makes for the perfect do-ahead meal prep that is a versatile filling for sandwiches or delicious on its own over a bed of greens.