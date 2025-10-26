Make Texas Roadhouse's Beloved Rolls At Home With Our Recipe

Texas Roadhouse has a lot going for it, including budget-priced steaks ( the most affordable of which is a cheese-smothered delight ) and awesome appetizers ( here's how we ranked them ). One of its best assets, however, is its delicious rolls with honey-cinnamon butter . The rolls are baked in-house every day, and since 2024, frozen miniature versions have been available to purchase at some Walmart stores. Of course, the freshest and tastiest rolls come right out of the oven, so developer Katie Rosenhouse did her best to recreate Texas Roadhouse's recipe so you can make it in your own kitchen.

"Texas Roadhouse rolls are soft, fluffy, and sweet, especially with a slathering of cinnamon butter," says Rosenhouse, and she asserts, "These copycat rolls are just as light and buttery as the original. Warm from the oven, they melt in your mouth, with a pillowy crumb that pairs perfectly with BBQ, fried chicken, chili, roasts, and more." She's also included a bonus recipe for cinnamon-honey butter, but the rolls would be just as delicious with plain butter or with a different type of compound butter, such as pumpkin, herb, lemon, or garlic.