Our High-Protein Pancake Bread Recipe Is Brunch-Worthy

Whether you're hosting a special brunch or just looking to meal prep breakfast, this high-protein pancake bread — brought to us by recipe developer Miriam Hahn — is a delicious way to pack in some protein. Golden and topped with a cinnamon-sugar crust, this high-protein bread has the same buttery maple flavor and comparable fluffy texture of a pancake stack, but in convenient loaf form. We've added a hidden scoop of vanilla protein powder and creamy Greek yogurt in the bread batter to amp up the protein level and provide enough substance to make this yummy bread as filling and nourishing as it is tasty.

"One of my favorite things about this recipe is the how much easier to make it is than pancakes," Hahn says. "No standing at the stove waiting for pancake bubbles and hoping for an easy flip. Pouring the simple batter into a loaf pan and popping it in the oven will become your new favorite way to enjoy pancakes." As an added bonus, this pancake bread makes it easier to serve a crowd, so if you've got a hungry, pancake-loving family to feed, this recipe will surely simplify your busy mornings.