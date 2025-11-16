This Elevated Russian Chicken Gives Apricots The Spotlight

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Russian chicken isn't actually an Eastern European dish like Olivier salad, kvass, or pirozhki, but is instead a retro recipe named for the fact that it includes Russian dressing (which is similar to, but not the same as, Thousand Island). Here we're not using the bottled kind, though, but elevating the recipe by making it from scratch and adding wine and brandy to the sauce. The apricot jam is true to the original, but the addition of dried apricots makes the dish feel fancier. Recipe developer Patterson Watkins says Russian chicken is sort of like an "oven-baked twist on sweet and sour chicken." When talking specifically about her elevated Russian chicken recipe, she says, "It is a palate pleasing combination [with] total tongue involvement. The sweeter elements [such as] apricots and brandy soothe the tangy, zestier ingredients [like] vinegar and horseradish with this nice savory finish from the butter, garlic, onions, and seared chicken brown bits and drippings."

This is an excellent make-ahead recipe since, as Watkins assures us, the leftovers are excellent. To avoid soggy second-day skin, you can simply shred the meat, reheat it in the sauce, and serve it over rice or noodles. You could turn the skin into chicken chicharonnes by baking it in the oven at low heat, or you can simply shred it up with the rest of the meat and spoon plenty of sauce on top.