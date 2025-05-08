Revamp Traditional Carrot Cake With This Cookie Recipe
If you've ever wished for a carrot cake you could take on the go, these carrot cake sandwich cookies are the answer. Soft, tender, and full of classic flavor, the cookies are chockfull of freshly grated carrots, shredded coconut, raisins, and walnuts, with a hint of cinnamon and ginger for added warmth. A tangy cream cheese filling is the perfect complement for the ultimate balance of flavors and textures. Close your eyes, and it's like biting into a slice of traditional cake — in a snackable, utensil-free format.
Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse tells us, "Growing up, my mom was famous for her carrot cake. This is such a fun twist on the original — great for sharing, packing into picnic baskets, or offering at a bake sale." With their nostalgic flavor and playful format, these sandwich cookies are sure to become a favorite for spring gatherings, lunchbox treats, or anytime you're craving something sweet and comforting.
Gather the ingredients for carrot cake sandwich cookies
These cookies are simple to throw together, with just a few minutes needed to mix the dough before scooping. Even better, the recipe calls mostly for pantry staples. For the cookie base, you'll need softened unsalted butter for easy creaming. Granulated sugar and dark brown sugar work together to sweeten the dough, the latter offering a hint of molasses flavor for added depth. An egg binds the dough, with vanilla extract or vanilla bean paste for added complexity. The dry ingredients needed to give the dough its structure include all-purpose flour, baking powder, and baking soda, along with kosher salt, ground cinnamon, and ground ginger to add warmth and flavor. Mix-ins include freshly grated carrots, shredded coconut, toasted walnuts, and raisins.
The cookies are sandwiched with a rich cream cheese frosting made with unsalted butter, cream cheese, vanilla, kosher salt, and confectioners' sugar. To tie it all together, a simple glaze of confectioners' sugar, whole milk, and a hint of orange food coloring is drizzled over the top before serving, though this glaze is purely optional.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Line baking sheets with parchment paper
Line two standard baking sheets with parchment paper. Set aside.
Step 3: Beat butter and sugars
In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, beat butter, sugar, and brown sugar until combined.
Step 4: Add egg and vanilla
Add the egg and vanilla and beat to combine.
Step 5: Mix in flour, salt, baking soda, baking powder, and spices
With the mixer turned off, add the flour, salt, baking powder, cinnamon, ginger, and baking soda. Beat until a smooth dough forms.
Step 6: Drain carrots
Wrap the finely grated carrots in a paper towel and squeeze out any excess juice.
Step 7: Stir carrots into batter
Stir carrots into the batter, along with the coconut, ¼ cup walnuts, and raisins until evenly distributed.
Step 8: Portion cookies onto baking sheet
Scoop 2 tablespoon-sized mounds onto baking sheets, spacing apart. You should have 24 cookies total.
Step 9: Top half of the cookies with walnuts
Top half (12) of the mounds with remaining ¼ cup walnuts, pressing to adhere.
Step 10: Bake the cookies
Bake the cookies for 8 to 10 minutes, or until they are firm to the touch. Set aside to cool.
Step 11: Prepare the frosting
Prepare the frosting: In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, beat butter, cream cheese, vanilla, and salt until smooth.
Step 12: Add confectioners' sugar to frosting
Gradually add in the confectioners' sugar and beat until smooth.
Step 13: Transfer frosting to piping bag
Transfer frosting to a piping bag and cut a small hole at the top.
Step 14: Line up cookies
Once cookies are completely cool, line up bottoms and tops to create sandwiches, flipping the bottom cookies (the ones without extra walnuts) over to serve as the bases.
Step 15: Pipe frosting onto cookies
Pipe frosting onto the bottom cookies.
Step 16: Assemble carrot cake cookie sandwiches
Place the top cookies onto the frosted bottom cookies, forming sandwiches.
Step 17: Prepare glaze
Prepare optional glaze: In a small bowl, mix confectioners' sugar and milk until smooth.
Step 18: Add coloring
Add orange food coloring to the glaze as desired.
Step 19: Drizzle glaze onto carrot cake cookie sandwiches and serve
Drizzle the glaze over the carrot cake cookies before serving. Otherwise, refrigerate the cookies until ready to serve.
Pairs well with carrot cake cookie sandwiches
How can I change up these carrot cake cookie sandwiches?
The fun of these cookies doesn't just lie in their snackable form — they're also customizable based on your preferences. For a classic touch, thoroughly drain some crushed pineapple and add to the batter for a tropical flavor. For a heartier texture, try stirring in a handful of rolled oats before scooping. You can swap the dark raisins for golden, or use dried cranberries in their place. Go nut-free by leaving out the walnuts, or swap for pecans, pumpkin seeds, or sunflower seeds.
The cookies themselves can be scooped larger for a bakery-style treat, or smaller for a bite-sized version. Be sure to adjust the baking time as needed to keep them moist and tender. You can even use other types of frostings to fill the sandwiches, including vanilla buttercream, a spiced or caramel buttercream, or a marshmallow filling for whoopie pie-style dessert.
Can I make the carrot cake cookies or cream cheese frosting ahead of time?
If you're looking to make these cookie sandwiches ahead for a large gathering, or just want to be able to keep them on hand for a grabbable treat when you need one, they can easily be prepped in advance. As for the cookies specifically, you can bake and cool them as directed the day before you plan to serve them as cookie sandwiches. Then, you can prep the frosting the day of and assemble right before serving. Alternatively, you can prep the cookie sandwiches from start to finish as written. If you're adding the glaze, drizzle on and let them set completely at room temperature. Once set, you can pack the cookie sandwiches into airtight containers or large zip-top bags, separating with layers of parchment paper as needed to keep them from sticking together.
Once fully assembled, the cookie sandwiches can be refrigerated for up to five days, or frozen for up to two months. Thaw in the refrigerator or at room temperature before serving if frozen. For the best texture, let chilled cookies sit out at room temperature for a few minutes before enjoying to let the cookies and frosting soften slightly for the best texture.