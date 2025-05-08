Revamp Traditional Carrot Cake With This Cookie Recipe

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've ever wished for a carrot cake you could take on the go, these carrot cake sandwich cookies are the answer. Soft, tender, and full of classic flavor, the cookies are chockfull of freshly grated carrots, shredded coconut, raisins, and walnuts, with a hint of cinnamon and ginger for added warmth. A tangy cream cheese filling is the perfect complement for the ultimate balance of flavors and textures. Close your eyes, and it's like biting into a slice of traditional cake — in a snackable, utensil-free format.

Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse tells us, "Growing up, my mom was famous for her carrot cake. This is such a fun twist on the original — great for sharing, packing into picnic baskets, or offering at a bake sale." With their nostalgic flavor and playful format, these sandwich cookies are sure to become a favorite for spring gatherings, lunchbox treats, or anytime you're craving something sweet and comforting.