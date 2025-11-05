This Steak With Whiskey Cream Sauce Takes Filet To A Whole New Level

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Eating out at a steakhouse these days practically requires taking out a bank loan, but if you still want a delicious and very special meal at a lower price, there's no time like the present to learn how to do it yourself. Developer Patterson Watkins comes to the rescue with a whiskey cream-sauced steak that has "gourmet restaurant-quality appeal with that kinda home-cooked ease." Apart from the perfectly-seared steaks, which are a thing of beauty in and of themselves, you also get a rich and balanced sauce. "The sauce is luscious. Rich, without being over-the-top heavy, and nicely seasoned with that oaky whiskey element, grainy mustard twang, and black peppery pop (not to mention the oodles of garlic and shallot that I threw in there–nom nom and another nom)."

Even though the sauce contains half a cup of whiskey, the spirit's flavor is not overpowering, since it — along with much of the alcohol content — cooks off while the sauce simmers. If you prefer to make a non-boozy version, however, a product such as Philters zero proof whiskey makes a great non-alcoholic alternative to the whiskey used in this recipe. However you prepare it, it's the perfect accompaniment to a special steak. "The filets are simply seasoned and seared, sharing the spotlight nicely with this next-level sauce."