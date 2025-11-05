This Steak With Whiskey Cream Sauce Takes Filet To A Whole New Level
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Eating out at a steakhouse these days practically requires taking out a bank loan, but if you still want a delicious and very special meal at a lower price, there's no time like the present to learn how to do it yourself. Developer Patterson Watkins comes to the rescue with a whiskey cream-sauced steak that has "gourmet restaurant-quality appeal with that kinda home-cooked ease." Apart from the perfectly-seared steaks, which are a thing of beauty in and of themselves, you also get a rich and balanced sauce. "The sauce is luscious. Rich, without being over-the-top heavy, and nicely seasoned with that oaky whiskey element, grainy mustard twang, and black peppery pop (not to mention the oodles of garlic and shallot that I threw in there–nom nom and another nom)."
Even though the sauce contains half a cup of whiskey, the spirit's flavor is not overpowering, since it — along with much of the alcohol content — cooks off while the sauce simmers. If you prefer to make a non-boozy version, however, a product such as Philters zero proof whiskey makes a great non-alcoholic alternative to the whiskey used in this recipe. However you prepare it, it's the perfect accompaniment to a special steak. "The filets are simply seasoned and seared, sharing the spotlight nicely with this next-level sauce."
Gather the ingredients to make steak with whiskey cream sauce
The recipe starts with filet steaks, of course, and you'll also need salt, pepper, and olive oil for cooking them. The sauce is made with salted butter, garlic cloves, a shallot, whiskey, beef broth, heavy cream, whole grain mustard, and whole black peppercorns.
Step 1: Dry the steaks
Pat the filets dry with paper towels.
Step 2: Salt and pepper the steaks
Season the filets with salt and pepper.
Step 3: Warm the oil
Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat.
Step 4: Sear the steaks
Once the oil is hot, add the filets, and sear for 3 to 4 minutes per side (top and bottom, for medium to medium-rare).
Step 5: Rest the steaks
Remove the filets from the skillet and set them aside to rest while you make the sauce.
Step 6: Melt the butter
Add the butter to the skillet and reduce the heat to medium.
Step 7: Fry the aromatics
Once the butter is melted, add the garlic and shallot, and saute for 2 minutes.
Step 8: Add the whiskey
Temporarily remove the skillet from the heat and add the whiskey. Once the whiskey is no longer steaming, return the skillet to the heat, and bring to a simmer. (This will keep the whiskey from alighting. Safety first).
Step 9: Reduce the sauce
Simmer for 5 to 8 minutes or until the whiskey has almost completely evaporated.
Step 10: Pour in the remaining liquids
Add the broth, cream, and mustard to the skillet and whisk to combine. Bring to a simmer.
Step 11: Crush the peppercorns
Meanwhile, crush the black peppercorns using the flat side of a chef's knife. (I like to create a little parchment parcel to keep the peppercorns from flying).
Step 12: Stir the pepper into the sauce
Add the crushed peppercorns to the skillet, whisk to combine, and continue to simmer until the sauce has thickened, about 5 minutes. Season to taste with salt.
Step 13: Cover the steaks with sauce
Divide the seared filets between plates and coat in the sauce before serving.
What can I serve with this steak and whiskey sauce?
What are some tips for cooking the best steak?
Once you've shelled out the big bucks for a filet steak, you want to be sure you're doing the best job possible of cooking it. Searing a steak for three to four minutes per side will result in a steak that is medium-rare to medium, although this may vary if your filets are exceptionally thick or thin. For a rare steak, cook each side for just two minutes, but crank up the stove burner to high. If you prefer your steaks well-done, you can either cook them for five or more minutes on each side or simmer them in the sauce for about five minutes (flipping them halfway through).
Before you put the steaks into the pan, make sure that the oil is hot enough. "You want to see a nice shimmery appearance on the surface of the oil and for the oil to have easy movement around the skillet." Pat the steaks dry with paper towels, too, since surface moisture may interfere with caramelization. One more tip if you're cooking thinner steaks: In addition to reducing the cooking time, you may also want to weigh them down to prevent the middles from puffing up. This can be done by using a smaller skillet that fits inside the larger pan.
Can different cuts of beef be used?
If filet mignon is not in your budget, there are some cheaper cuts that could work in this dish. Shoulder tenders make for a more affordable alternative, while strip steaks and sirloins also have nice marbling and can be quite tender when cooked just right. Even hanger, skirt, or flank steaks could work in a pinch. Be sure to shop the sales and clip your coupons, too, since you never know when you'll be able to score a great deal.
Another option you might want to consider, at least until the discount of your dreams comes along, is to ditch the beef idea and use this same whiskey cream sauce on a different type of meat. Pork steak can be equally tasty and tender, while chicken breasts, though they don't have much flavor of their own, will be elevated by this rich and savory sauce. You could even use it for salmon, as well. Sear each of these beef alternatives in a pan before finishing them off in the oven. As they rest, you can make the sauce on the stovetop as the recipe directs.
Steak With Whiskey Cream Sauce
Perfectly seared steak in a rich and flavorful whiskey cream sauce makes a very special home-cooked meal for date night or your next evening with friends.
Ingredients
- 4 beef filet medallions (approximately 4 to 5 ounces each)
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 4 tablespoon salted butter
- 3 garlic cloves, peeled and minced
- 1 shallot, peeled and minced
- ½ cup whiskey
- ½ cup beef broth
- ½ cup heavy cream
- 1 tablespoon whole grain mustard
- 1 teaspoon whole black peppercorns
Directions
- Pat the filets dry with paper towels.
- Season the filets with salt and pepper.
- Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat.
- Once the oil is hot, add the filets, and sear for 3 to 4 minutes per side (top and bottom, for medium to medium-rare).
- Remove the filets from the skillet and set them aside to rest while you make the sauce.
- Add the butter to the skillet and reduce the heat to medium.
- Once the butter is melted, add the garlic and shallot, and saute for 2 minutes.
- Temporarily remove the skillet from the heat and add the whiskey. Once the whiskey is no longer steaming, return skillet to the heat, and bring to a simmer. (This will keep the whiskey from alighting. Safety first).
- Simmer for 5 to 8 minutes or until the whiskey has almost completely evaporated.
- Add the broth, cream, and mustard to the skillet and whisk to combine. Bring to a simmer.
- Meanwhile, crush the black peppercorns using the flat side of a chef's knife. (I like to create a little parchment parcel to keep the peppercorns from flying).
- Add the crushed peppercorns to the skillet, whisk to combine, and continue to simmer until the sauce has thickened, about 5 minutes. Season to taste with salt.
- Divide the seared filets between plates and coat in the sauce before serving.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|604
|Total Fat
|46.1 g
|Saturated Fat
|22.8 g
|Trans Fat
|0.8 g
|Cholesterol
|160.5 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|5.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.0 g
|Total Sugars
|2.3 g
|Sodium
|552.0 mg
|Protein
|24.8 g