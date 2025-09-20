This Decadent Honey Apple Crumb Cake Recipe Is The Sweet Way To Celebrate Rosh Hashanah
Rosh Hashanah is the Jewish New Year — a holiday associated with many traditions, including one in which apples dipped in honey are eaten as a symbol of sweetness and prosperity for the year to come. With that tradition in mind, honey apple cake is a classic dessert to serve during this celebration.
While a well-baked apple cake can be a delicious addition to your holiday table, you may have come across a lackluster or dry apple cake in your time. This recipe is the opposite. Moist, sweetly-spiced, fragrant, and brimming with apples, it's a fruit-forward cake that's festive enough for the holiday, but comforting and simple enough to serve any night of the week, especially throughout the fall and winter months. The sweet crumb topping adds a cozy, bakery-style touch and gets a little nutty crunch from the addition of walnuts, while the honey lends additional sweetness and a symbolic meaning.
Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse says, "This cake is a new favorite. After experimenting with too many apple cakes through the years, this one has become the go-to that I know the whole family will enjoy."
Gather the ingredients for honey apple crumb cake
To make this honey apple cake, the recipe begins with a crumb topping made from all-purpose flour, granulated sugar for sweetness, ground cinnamon for a hint of warmth, kosher salt to enhance the overall flavor, and baking powder to leaven the mixture slightly for a crisp, airy texture. A neutral oil like canola or vegetable helps the topping bind together and bake up crunchy while keeping the cake parve (dairy-free) for a traditional holiday meal. Walnuts are folded into the topping for a nutty crunch.
For the cake itself, the same neutral oil adds moisture and richness, eggs give the cake its structure and tender crumb, and honey and sugar work together to sweeten the cake, with honey adding a subtle floral note. Vanilla extract deepens the flavor. To give the cake its foundation, all-purpose flour is added in, with baking powder to leaven the mixture, kosher salt to enhance the overall flavor, and ground cinnamon for a hint of additional spice. The real flavor comes into play when lemon or orange zest is folded in for a touch of citrusy flavor and brightness, and thinly sliced apples are layered in. We opted for Pink Lady apples for a balanced, slightly tart sweetness and firm texture, but you can also use Honeycrisp, or even Granny Smith for a more tart flavor profile. An additional drizzle of honey brings the flavors home, with optional confectioners' sugar dusted over the cooled cake for a final flourish.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Coat the pan
Coat a 10-inch springform pan with nonstick cooking spray; set aside.
Step 3: Prepare the crumb topping
Prepare the crumb topping: In a medium bowl, stir to combine the flour, sugar, cinnamon, salt, and baking powder.
Step 4: Add oil
Add the oil and stir thoroughly to combine.
Step 5: Stir in the walnuts
Stir in the walnuts. Set aside.
Step 6: Prepare the cake batter
Prepare the cake batter: In a large bowl, whisk to combine the oil, honey, eggs, sugar, and vanilla.
Step 7: Add the dry ingredients
Add the flour, baking powder, salt, and cinnamon. Whisk until smooth.
Step 8: Fold in zest
Fold in the optional zest, if using.
Step 9: Add batter to the pan
Pour ½ of the batter into the prepared pan and spread it evenly.
Step 10: Top with apples
Top with half of the apple slices, fanned out evenly over the surface.
Step 11: Add the remaining batter
Top with the remaining batter, spreading gently to coat the apples almost to the edge.
Step 12: Top with the remaining apples
Top with the remaining apples fanned out evenly.
Step 13: Finish with crumb topping
Sprinkle the top evenly with crumb topping.
Step 14: Bake the cake
Bake for 60-70 minutes until the cake is golden brown and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Let the cake cool in the pan on a wire rack for 1 hour.
Step 15: Remove from the pan
Remove the cake from the pan and transfer it to a serving platter.
Step 16: Drizzle with honey
Drizzle the cake with honey and dust lightly with confectioners' sugar, if desired, and serve.
What can I serve with this apple cake?
Honey Apple Crumb Cake Recipe
Moist, fragrant, and brimming with apples, this fruit-forward cake tiss festive enough for a holiday, but comforting enough to serve any night of the week.
Ingredients
- For the crumb topping
- 1 ¼ cups all-purpose flour
- ¾ cup granulated sugar
- ¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- ¼ teaspoon kosher salt
- ⅛ teaspoon baking powder
- ⅓ cup neutral oil
- ½ cup walnut pieces
- For the cake
- ¾ cup neutral oil
- ⅓ cup honey, plus additional for drizzling
- 3 large eggs
- 1 ½ cups granulated sugar
- 2 teaspoons vanilla bean extract or paste
- 2 ¼ cups all-purpose flour
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 2 large or 3 small pink lady apples
Optional Ingredients
- 2 teaspoons lemon or orange zest
- Confectioners' sugar, for dusting
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 350 F.
- Coat a 10-inch springform pan with nonstick cooking spray; set aside.
- Prepare the crumb topping: In a medium bowl, stir to combine the flour, sugar, cinnamon, salt, and baking powder.
- Add the oil and stir thoroughly to combine.
- Stir in the walnuts. Set aside.
- Prepare the cake batter: In a large bowl, whisk to combine the oil, honey, eggs, sugar, and vanilla.
- Add the flour, baking powder, salt, and cinnamon. Whisk until smooth.
- Fold in the optional zest, if using.
- Pour ½ of the batter into the prepared pan and spread it evenly.
- Top with half of the apple slices, fanned out evenly over the surface.
- Top with the remaining batter, spreading gently to coat the apples almost to the edge.
- Top with the remaining apples fanned out evenly.
- Sprinkle the top evenly with crumb topping.
- Bake for 60-70 minutes until the cake is golden brown and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Let the cake cool in the pan on a wire rack for 1 hour.
- Remove the cake from the pan and transfer it to a serving platter.
- Drizzle the cake with honey and dust lightly with confectioners' sugar, if desired, and serve.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|656
|Total Fat
|29.4 g
|Saturated Fat
|2.7 g
|Trans Fat
|0.1 g
|Cholesterol
|55.8 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|93.2 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.4 g
|Total Sugars
|57.7 g
|Sodium
|336.1 mg
|Protein
|7.4 g
How can I change up this apple cake recipe?
If you're looking to add your own unique twist to this honey apple cake, or make it less holiday-focused and more seasonally inspired, there are plenty of options when it comes to swaps and additions. Apples are the star of the show, but feel free to change up the type to utilize the apples you picked at a local orchard, or any firm apples you prefer. You can also use half apples and half thinly sliced pears for a fun twist. The spice we opted for was cinnamon, but ground ginger, cardamom, or apple pie spice would all work nicely. You can also use almond or maple extract in the place of vanilla. You can even add in some finely minced candied ginger for a spicy touch, or swap the walnuts for sliced almonds, pecan pieces, or pumpkin seeds.
The honey drizzled over the cake could be left out completely, and the honey in the batter can be swapped with an equal amount of granulated sugar for a simple approach. You can also drizzle the cake with caramel sauce or maple syrup before serving, or serve it warmed with a scoop of ice cream or a dollop of whipped creme fraiche for added richness.
Can I make apple crumb cake ahead?
While most cakes are probably at their most delicious when served fresh, this one can easily be prepared in advance to help you get ahead of your holiday prep. A day prior to serving, bake the cake as instructed and set it aside to cool completely. Wrap it tightly in plastic wrap or transfer it to an airtight cake storage container, and store it at room temperature in a cool spot. The flavors will actually deepen overnight, making it even better the next day. Wait to drizzle with honey and dust with confectioners' sugar until just before serving.
To make it further ahead, store the wrapped cake in the refrigerator for up to four days, or freeze the cake, whether whole or in slices, for up to two months. Thaw it overnight in the refrigerator if frozen. Bring the cake to room temperature before serving, or warm it in a preheated 350 F oven to help restore its original texture.