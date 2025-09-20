This Decadent Honey Apple Crumb Cake Recipe Is The Sweet Way To Celebrate Rosh Hashanah

Rosh Hashanah is the Jewish New Year — a holiday associated with many traditions, including one in which apples dipped in honey are eaten as a symbol of sweetness and prosperity for the year to come. With that tradition in mind, honey apple cake is a classic dessert to serve during this celebration.

While a well-baked apple cake can be a delicious addition to your holiday table, you may have come across a lackluster or dry apple cake in your time. This recipe is the opposite. Moist, sweetly-spiced, fragrant, and brimming with apples, it's a fruit-forward cake that's festive enough for the holiday, but comforting and simple enough to serve any night of the week, especially throughout the fall and winter months. The sweet crumb topping adds a cozy, bakery-style touch and gets a little nutty crunch from the addition of walnuts, while the honey lends additional sweetness and a symbolic meaning.

Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse says, "This cake is a new favorite. After experimenting with too many apple cakes through the years, this one has become the go-to that I know the whole family will enjoy."