Make The Bear Season 4's Gourmet Hamburger Helper With Our Recipe
If there's one show that's going to consistently deliver on dinner inspiration, it's "The Bear." While many of the dishes they're crafting in "The Bear" might be a little too intricate for a casual Tuesday night meal, there are those that highlight simple, everyday foods, but add a gourmet touch. In Season 2, we saw a great example of an elevated dish by way of Sydney's Boursin omelette with crushed potato chips on top. And, in Season 4, Episode 4, the talented chef was at it yet again with a gourmet take on good old Hamburger Helper, one that turned it into an elegant and tasty dish with extras like tomato paste, fresh cheese, and toasted panko breadcrumbs on top.
The chefs on "The Bear" may have figured out how to make Hamburger Helper taste great, but in case you're looking to elevate the classic budget-friendly dish for your own family, recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse can help you out with that feat. Her "The Bear"-inspired gourmet Hamburger Helper recipe closely mimics the one Sydney makes in the show, and adds just the right elevated touches to turn a less-than-exciting pantry staple into something worth looking forward to. "It's always fun to take something like a box mix or shortcut item and transform it into something restaurant-worthy," Rosenhouse says. "Sydney's version of Hamburger Helper does a great job of that — adding a few key ingredients for richness and flavor to take the dish to the next level."
Gather the ingredients for The Bear-inspired gourmet Hamburger Helper
Despite any elevated touches that this recipe may have, a box of cheeseburger macaroni Hamburger Helper and a pound of ground beef remain the two core parts of the dish. Other necessary ingredients include diced yellow onion, minced garlic, tomato paste, water, beef broth, grated sharp cheddar cheese, heavy cream, unsalted butter, and panko breadcrumbs. When serving the finished dish, you may wish to sprinkle on some fresh parsley and a few cracks of black pepper.
Step 1: Cook the beef and onion
Add the ground beef and onion to a large skillet over medium-high heat, stirring often to break up the meat, and cook until the beef is browned and cooked through.
Step 2: Add the garlic
Add the garlic and cook, stirring, for an additional minute.
Step 3: Stir in the tomato paste
Stir in the tomato paste until combined.
Step 4: Stir in water, beef broth, and Hamburger Helper
Add the water, broth, and Hamburger Helper to the skillet, stirring to combine.
Step 5: Bring the the mixture to a boil
Bring to a boil.
Step 6: Cover and simmer until the pasta is cooked
Reduce the heat to low; cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until the pasta is al dente (about 8 minutes).
Step 7: Remove from the heat
Uncover and turn off the heat.
Step 8: Stir in the cheddar cheese
Add the cheddar cheese and stir until melted.
Step 9: Stir in the heavy cream
Stir in the heavy cream.
Step 10: Melt butter in separate skillet
In a separate skillet, melt the butter.
Step 11: Toast the panko breadcrumbs
Add the panko and cook over low heat, stirring often, until toasted.
Step 12: Top the Hamburger Helper with breadcrumbs
Pour the toasted panko over the pasta. Sprinkle with fresh parsley and freshly cracked pepper.
Step 13: Serve the gourmet Hamburger Helper
Serve hot.
What can I serve with gourmet Hamburger Helper?
The Bear-Inspired Gourmet Hamburger Helper Recipe
Our "The Bear"-inspired gourmet Hamburger Helper recipe is just like the one Sydney makes in the show, and turns a pantry staple into something special.
Ingredients
- 1 pound ground beef
- ¼ small yellow onion, finely diced
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 tablespoons tomato paste
- 1 cup water
- 2 cups beef broth
- 1 (6.6-ounce box) Hamburger Helper Cheeseburger Macaroni
- 4 ounces sharp cheddar cheese, grated
- 2 tablespoons heavy cream
- 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1 cup seasoned panko breadcrumbs
- Parsley, for garnishing
- Freshly cracked black pepper, as desired
Directions
- Add the ground beef and onion to a large skillet over medium-high heat, stirring often to break up the meat, and cook until the beef is browned and cooked through.
- Add the garlic and cook, stirring, for an additional minute.
- Stir in the tomato paste until combined.
- Add the water, broth, and Hamburger Helper to the skillet, stirring to combine.
- Bring to a boil.
- Reduce the heat to low; cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until the pasta is al dente (about 8 minutes).
- Uncover and turn off the heat.
- Add the cheddar cheese and stir until melted.
- Stir in the heavy cream.
- In a separate skillet, melt the butter.
- Add the panko and cook over low heat, stirring often, until toasted.
- Pour the toasted panko over the pasta. Sprinkle with fresh parsley and freshly cracked pepper.
- Serve hot.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|807
|Total Fat
|36.7 g
|Saturated Fat
|17.2 g
|Trans Fat
|1.1 g
|Cholesterol
|112.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|81.1 g
|Dietary Fiber
|4.0 g
|Total Sugars
|4.6 g
|Sodium
|478.4 mg
|Protein
|36.5 g
What makes this Hamburger Helper better?
To understand what makes "The Bear"-inspired Hamburger Helper better, it's important to first understand what Hamburger Helper is on its own. There are various flavors of Hamburger Helper available, but Rosenhouse uses the cheeseburger macaroni flavor; a box of this stuff consists of the pasta and a cheesy seasoning packet. If you were to follow the instructions on the box, the only other ingredients you'd need to whip up a full dish would be ground beef, water, and milk.
So, based on the aromatics, cheese, tomato paste, and cream that Rosenhouse adds to this "Bear"-inspired version, it's easy to see where the gourmet aspect comes into play. "In this version, simple aromatics like onion and garlic add a savory depth," she describes, adding, "Tomato paste enhances the flavor even more, while also deepening the color." Instead of using just water, Rosenhouse also includes beef broth, which she says helps to add both complexity and umami flavor to the dish. "Of course, adding an extra dose of shredded cheese, a splash of cream, and a crispy, seasoned panko topping takes the richness of the dish over the top," she adds. And, for a final touch, a simple sprinkle of fresh parsley goes a long way in adding a pop of freshness to an otherwise very rich, savory, and hearty dish.
Can I elevate this gourmet Hamburger Helper even further?
Though this recipe already offers a chef-approved gourmet take on classic Hamburger Helper, that doesn't mean you can't elevate the dish even further, or at the very least switch things up to your liking. For starters, Rosenhouse encourages experimenting with seasonings. "Smoked paprika or red pepper flakes can add extra warmth, and swapping the parsley for fresh basil or thyme can change the flavor profile," she says. Another easy change is to switch out the heavy cream for another creamy element, like a dollop of sour cream or half-and-half.
There's also plenty of room to add some veggie goodness to the dish. "Add sauteed mushrooms, bell peppers, or spinach for a veggie boost," Rosenhouse recommends. "You can also use ground turkey in the place of beef, or swap the cheddar cheese for mozzarella, gouda, or other favorite cheeses." For that breadcrumb topping, you can use plain breadcrumbs if you don't have panko on hand, or take a cue from another one of Sydney's recipes and use crushed potato chips (or crushed crackers) instead. Also, you can consider using a different Hamburger Helper flavor, but keep in mind that this recipe was crafted to work with a standard 6.6-ounce box of cheeseburger macaroni Helper, so you'll want to make sure that you're selecting another option that comes in a similar-sized box.