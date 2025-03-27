Give Your Tuna Casserole A Spanish Twist With This Recipe

If the thought of serving tuna casserole at your next gathering sounds pedestrian, think again. Bring some flamenco flair to the table with this Spanish romesco-y tuna casserole, courtesy of recipe developer Julie Kinnaird. Packed full of flavor reminiscent of a traditional Spanish romesco sauce, this casserole has enough elegance and sophistication to make it the centerpiece of dinner or part of a full tapas spread. The recipe calls on classic Spanish ingredients like smoked paprika, roasted peppers, pimento-stuffed olives, cauliflower, and oil-packed fish, to add a lively and complex depth of flavor that elevates this dish. With these vibrant ingredients, Kinnaird transforms mundane tuna casserole into a feast for the senses.

This recipe comes together quickly because it calls for prepared roasted peppers and tomato puree, and because the entire dish is cooked in one pot — pasta and all. The dish can be prepared in advance and baked right before serving, which makes it perfect for easy entertaining. Pair this dish with additional vegetable tapas, charcuterie, or salads and a chilled Spanish white for a menu that works well in any season.