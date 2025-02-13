The grinder sandwich is a beloved American classic, loaded with layers of Italian meats and cheeses, crisp and refreshing veggies, and a tangy and creamy dressing, all stuffed into a crusty and chewy Italian roll. Sought after by hungry dock workers on the eastern seaboard in the early 1900s, the grinder became a go-to meal that is still popular today. Recent online hype around recreating this sandwich in salad form has led to the delicious challenge of turning a culinary icon into something new. This Italian deli grinder salad recipe comes to us from recipe developer Julie Kinnaird and packs all of the traditional grinder flavors into one colorful and zesty salad.

Kinnaird says that when she set out to recreate the grinder, she considered which key flavor elements are a must to maintain the integrity of the sandwich — Italian herbs, a bite from the onions, refreshing lettuce and cucumber, zippy pepperoncini peppers, and the best quality coming from the meats and cheeses. She says the key to making this salad top-notch is to use the most fresh and flavorful ingredients. And although this is a salad, the garlicky croutons bring back a bit of chewy grind in the form of the crusty bread.