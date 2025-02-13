Italian Deli Grinder Salad Recipe
The grinder sandwich is a beloved American classic, loaded with layers of Italian meats and cheeses, crisp and refreshing veggies, and a tangy and creamy dressing, all stuffed into a crusty and chewy Italian roll. Sought after by hungry dock workers on the eastern seaboard in the early 1900s, the grinder became a go-to meal that is still popular today. Recent online hype around recreating this sandwich in salad form has led to the delicious challenge of turning a culinary icon into something new. This Italian deli grinder salad recipe comes to us from recipe developer Julie Kinnaird and packs all of the traditional grinder flavors into one colorful and zesty salad.
Kinnaird says that when she set out to recreate the grinder, she considered which key flavor elements are a must to maintain the integrity of the sandwich — Italian herbs, a bite from the onions, refreshing lettuce and cucumber, zippy pepperoncini peppers, and the best quality coming from the meats and cheeses. She says the key to making this salad top-notch is to use the most fresh and flavorful ingredients. And although this is a salad, the garlicky croutons bring back a bit of chewy grind in the form of the crusty bread.
Gather the Italian deli grinder salad ingredients
The ingredients for this recipe are all elements you would find in a classic Italian deli grinder sandwich. Filling in for the crusty roll are croutons made from Italian bread and melted butter infused with garlic powder. Shredded romaine lettuce forms the base of the salad. Other veggies include multi-colored cherry tomatoes, red onion, and sliced cucumber (select an English cucumber if you prefer fewer seeds). You will want to select a variety of Italian cured meats, such as Genoa salami, prosciutto, and capicola. Smoked provolone adds a nice sharpness with a whisp of rich smoky flavor. The dressing for the salad is made from a thick mayonnaise (Kinnaird prefers to use the Kewpie brand, red wine vinegar, pepperoncini brine (the sliced peppers also get tossed in the salad), extra-virgin olive oil, Dijon mustard, fresh lemon juice, minced fresh garlic, dried oregano, kosher salt, red pepper flakes, and freshly ground black pepper. Along with the toasted croutons, a healthy grating of aged Parmesan finishes off the grinder salad.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Prepare a baking sheet
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Step 3: Slice the bread into cubes
Slice the bread into cubes and place in a bowl.
Step 4: Mix the butter and garlic powder
Mix together the melted butter and garlic powder until smooth.
Step 5: Toss the bread with the garlic butter
Add the garlic butter to the bread cubes and toss to coat.
Step 6: Spread the bread on the baking sheet
Spread the bread in an even layer on the prepared baking sheet.
Step 7: Bake the croutons
Bake the croutons for 15 minutes or until golden brown and crisp. Set aside to cool.
Step 8: Make the dressing
Combine the mayonnaise, vinegar, brine, olive oil, Dijon, lemon juice, garlic, oregano, salt, pepper flakes, and black pepper in a bowl and whisk together until smooth.
Step 9: Cut the meat
Cut the meats into bite-sized pieces.
Step 10: Cut the provolone
Cut the provolone into strips or squares.
Step 11: Combine the salad ingredients
In a large bowl, toss together the romaine, meats, provolone, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, and pepperoncini slices.
Step 12: Add the dressing
Add enough dressing to coat.
Step 13: Add the grated Parmesan and croutons
Finish the salad with the grated Parmesan and some of the croutons.
Step 14: Serve the Italian deli grinder salad
Serve the salad with extra dressing and croutons on the side.
Italian Deli Grinder Salad Recipe
Based on a classic grinder sandwich, this hearty salad combines Italian herbs and deli meats, crunchy romaine, zippy pepperoncini peppers, and provolone cheese.
Ingredients
- For the croutons
- 4 slices day-old Italian bread
- 2 tablespoons butter, melted
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- For the dressing
- ⅓ cup thick mayonnaise (such as Kewpie)
- 3 tablespoons red wine vinegar
- 2 tablespoons pepperoncini brine
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
- 1 large clove garlic, minced
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon red pepper flakes
- ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- For the salad
- 6 ounces mixed Italian cured meats (Genoa salami, capicola, prosciutto)
- 4 ounces sliced smoked provolone
- 6 cups shredded romaine lettuce
- 1 cup halved mixed-color cherry tomatoes
- ½ cup peeled and sliced cucumber
- ¼ cup thinly sliced red onion
- ¼ cup pepperoncini slices
- ¼ cup finely grated Parmesan
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 350 F.
- Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Slice the bread into cubes and place in a bowl.
- Mix together the melted butter and garlic powder until smooth.
- Add the garlic butter to the bread cubes and toss to coat.
- Spread the bread in an even layer on the prepared baking sheet.
- Bake the croutons for 15 minutes or until golden brown and crisp. Set aside to cool.
- Combine the mayonnaise, vinegar, brine, olive oil, Dijon, lemon juice, garlic, oregano, salt, pepper flakes, and black pepper in a bowl and whisk together until smooth.
- Cut the meats into bite-sized pieces.
- Cut the provolone into strips or squares.
- In a large bowl, toss together the romaine, meats, provolone, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, and pepperoncini slices.
- Add enough dressing to coat.
- Finish the salad with the grated Parmesan and some of the croutons.
- Serve the salad with extra dressing and croutons on the side.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|557
|Total Fat
|39.3 g
|Saturated Fat
|13.6 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|82.2 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|23.3 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.4 g
|Total Sugars
|5.4 g
|Sodium
|2,025.9 mg
|Protein
|28.5 g
What is the history behind a grinder salad?
The origins of the classic grinder sandwich are a bit murky, but one theory is that they can be traced to the East Coast in the early 1900s. Legend has it that an Italian shopkeeper named Benedetto Capaldo in New London, CT served sandwiches loaded with meat on crusty rolls to local dock workers — many of whom were Italian immigrants and known as "grinders," because they would grind the exterior of ships so that they could be repainted. Another theory is that the Italian rolls used for the sandwiches were so crusty you had to use your teeth to grind through them. Today, this sandwich is still popular and is often served warm for a tasty contrast between the crisp, fresh veggies and melting cheese.
A grinder salad combines all of the best elements from the sandwich: a generous amount of cured meats, cheeses, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, plus a tangy herb-infused mayo and vinegar-based dressing. Tossed up in a bowl, the grinder salad offers all of the hearty flavors and textures of the original, but in a lighter and crunchier format.
What kinds of substitutions can I make in this salad?
Kinnaird says that this recipe is a great template for classic grinder flavors, but it is meant to be customizable so that you can make it your own. Starting with the greens, if romaine is not your go-to lettuce, try using iceberg, which has a similar firm texture and crunch and is often the lettuce found in deli sandwiches. A bit of radicchio or arugula would add some nice bitterness or peppery flavor.
When it comes to choosing the Italian meats, try branching out with some mortadella or bresaola. Want to keep it simple? Basic ham and turkey are great mix-ins, as well. Regular unsmoked provolone, fontina, asiago, or fresh mozzarella would all make for delicious cheese additions or substitutions. And when it comes to veggies, the sky is the limit. Try adding sweet peppers, artichoke hearts, jalapeños, olives, or any of your favorite sandwich toppers.
Keeping this salad gluten or dairy-free is easy to do by opting for gluten-free bread for the croutons or skipping the cheese. You can also lighten up the dressing a bit by using non-fat plain Greek yogurt in place of the mayo.