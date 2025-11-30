The Best Shepherd's Pie Recipe

Shepherd's pie is one of those dishes that's known for its comforting rustic heartiness, as it incorporates meat, potatoes, vegetables, and savory herbs and seasonings in one satisfying dish. In recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse's best shepherd's pie recipe, she elevates the humble dish with impressive elegance that makes it suitable for a festive meal. Her definitive and positively cozy take on the classic dish features a lamb and veggie-infused filling, warmly flavored from red wine and Worcestershire sauce, that's beautifully adorned with piped mashed potatoes on top. Thanks to the decorative piping of the potatoes, the presentation of this shepherd's pie is simply striking, though something tells us that it'll be the ultra-savory, rich flavor that has your guests talking.

As it turns out, the piped mashed potatoes not only look good, but they happen to be Rosenhouse's favorite aspect of the dish. "I absolutely adore the potato topping of this shepherd's pie," she says. "Not only is it creamy and velvety in the middle, but it has a subtle crispy edge and holds its shape so beautifully after piping." Of course, we can't overlook all of that meaty filling underneath the potatoes, which provides the perfect contrast to the rich spuds on top. Easy enough to whip up on a weeknight but elegant enough for a dinner party, this is the absolute best shepherd's pie recipe to keep in your pocket.