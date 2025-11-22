This Irish Whiskey Ginger Cocktail Is Fizzy, Citrusy, And Strong

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For many whiskey lovers, Irish whiskey is often enjoyed within Irish coffee, which is one of the most popular coffee cocktails. Irish whiskey, however, is just as versatile as its similar (but not identical) Scottish cousin. One of the main differences between the two (besides their country or origin) is the fact that Irish whiskey is often triple-distilled, which can make it lighter and smoother than double-distilled Scotch. It can have a subtly fruity flavor profile, as well, which makes it the perfect pick for this ginger-citrus cocktail.

As recipe developer Patterson Watkins says of her Irish whiskey ginger cocktail recipe, "That refreshing combo of zesty ginger and those almost vanilla-honey elements of the whiskey make for some tantalizing flavors to build off of." Instead of simple syrup, she sweetens the cocktail with a syrup made from brown sugar and baking spices. Further adding to the drink's complexity is a garnish of candied sage leaves, something she says "brings an earthy, herbal element, contrasting with the ginger beer's bubbly bite." The addition of orange juice adds some tartness to the sweet syrup and bitter booze, making for a mixed drink that's as well-balanced as it is refreshing.