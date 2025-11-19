Southern-Style Homemade Cornbread Dressing Recipe

Every good Southern cook knows a thing or two about dressing. Dressing is not to be confused with stuffing, or literally the "stuff" that goes inside the cavity of a turkey or other meat to roast. Dressing is meant to be treated as a casserole of sorts that you can dress up or down with ingredients, and is an important element of holiday or other entertaining in the South. This recipe for Southern-style homemade cornbread dressing — courtesy of recipe developer Julie Kinnaird – features traditional homemade buttermilk cornbread, aromatic vegetables and herbs, chicken stock, and a bit of crispy bacon and sweet pecans for flair. It is moist on the inside, crispy on the outside, and bursting with savory, crowd-pleasing, and comforting flavors in every bite.

Kinnaird's cornbread stays true to Southern tradition with only a minimal amount of sugar added, mostly to assist with the browning of the crust. The cornbread is baked in a cast iron skillet, which is first preheated in the oven so that when the batter hits the surface of the pan, it immediately crisps up to create a wonderful crunchy exterior. Once the cornbread is baked, Kinnaird slices the entire loaf into cubes and gives them a brief toast in the oven to dry them out a bit. Sweet onion, bell pepper, and celery are sauteed in the drippings of crispy bacon and folded into the cornbread along with sage and thyme. Chicken stock keeps the dressing moist as it bakes into a golden, savory side to enjoy with turkey, ham, or your favorite Southern dishes.