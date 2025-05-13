Our Smoked Salmon Sandwich Recipe Is Loaded With All The Fixings
If you're anything like recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse, you might enjoy smoked salmon regularly — most often on a fresh bagel with a generous slather of cream cheese, or maybe topped with a few slices of red onion or tomato if you're feeling fancy. But if you're someone who saves smoked salmon for special occasions, this smoked salmon sandwich recipe might be just the nudge you need to make it a part of your weekly (or at the very least monthly) rotation.
Salty, savory, but still light in texture and flavor, smoked salmon takes center stage in these hearty sandwiches. Fresh additions like sliced cucumber, tomato, avocado, red onion, and arugula brighten and add heft and flavor to the sandwich, with an herbed cream cheese to add richness to each bite. The choice of bread is up to you. We opted for cranberry walnut, but pumpernickel, whole wheat, or sourdough would all work nicely.
Make these smoked salmon sandwiches with all the fixings for your next brunch, gathering, or picnic. Or, pack this sandwich as your lunch to really make yourself feel taken care of at the office on a weekday — just be ready for a few jealous stares.
Gather the ingredients for this smoked salmon sandwich with all the fixings
While these sandwiches are easy to customize based on what you have on hand, we love this particular combination of ingredients for its balance of freshness, flavor, and richness. The creamy spread that ties the sandwich together is made with softened cream cheese, garlic powder for a savory depth, salt, and pepper. Fresh chives, dill, and lemon zest are added in for an herbed, citrusy touch — use all three or just what you have available.
Start with fresh, thick-cut bread as the base of the sandwich, and toast lightly for a crisp-tender texture. Then comes the main event: the smoked salmon. Opt for a good-quality salmon with a natural color and smooth, supple texture.
To elevate the sandwich into something truly special, Rosenhouse layers on thin slices of cucumber, tomato, avocado, red onion, and a handful of arugula (or sprouts). Optional capers add a briny touch that takes the sandwich to the next level.
Step 1: Combine cream cheese and seasonings
In a small bowl or ramekin, mix to combine cream cheese, garlic powder, salt, and pepper until smooth.
Step 2: Add herbs and lemon zest to cream cheese spread
Stir in chives, dill, and lemon zest.
Step 3: Toast the bread
Toast bread until lightly golden.
Step 4: Layer cream cheese spread onto bread slices
Spread cream cheese mixture over both slices of bread.
Step 5: Add cucumber strips
Top one slice of bread with the cucumber slices.
Step 6: Top with smoked salmon
Top the cucumber slices with smoked salmon.
Step 7: Add avocado slices, red onion, and tomato slices
Add the sliced avocado, red onions, and tomato.
Step 8: Sprinkle on optional capers
If desired, sprinkle capers over remaining cream cheese-covered toast. Press lightly to adhere.
Step 9: Top with arugula
Top tomato slices with arugula.
Step 10: Slice the top piece of bread
Cut caper-topped slice in half.
Step 11: Cut the whole sandwich in half
Place caper-topped slices, cream cheese-side down, over arugula and slice through the rest of the sandwich to cut in half.
Step 12: Serve the smoked salmon sandwich
Serve immediately.
Smoked Salmon Sandwich Recipe With All the Fixings
This smoked salmon sandwich comes on a hearty bread and is absolutely loaded with fixings like cream cheese spread, avocado, tomato, and arugula.
Ingredients
- 2 ounces cream cheese, softened
- ⅛ teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 pinch kosher salt
- 1 pinch freshly cracked black pepper
- ½ tablespoon chopped fresh chives
- ½ tablespoon chopped fresh dill
- ½ teaspoon lemon zest
- 2 slices cranberry nut or whole grain bread
- 2 thin slices fresh cucumber
- 2 ounces smoked salmon
- ½ avocado, thinly sliced
- 2 thin slices red onion
- 3 thin slices tomato
- ½ cup fresh arugula or sprouts
Optional Ingredients
- ½ tablespoon capers
Directions
- In a small bowl or ramekin, mix to combine cream cheese, garlic powder, salt, and pepper until smooth.
- Stir in chives, dill, and lemon zest.
- Toast bread until lightly golden.
- Spread cream cheese mixture over both slices of bread.
- Top one slice of bread with the cucumber slices.
- Top the cucumber slices with smoked salmon.
- Add the sliced avocado, red onions, and tomato.
- If desired, sprinkle capers over remaining cream cheese-covered toast. Press lightly to adhere.
- Top tomato slices with arugula.
- Cut caper-topped slice in half.
- Place caper-topped slices, cream cheese-side down, over arugula and slice through the rest of the sandwich to cut in half.
- Serve immediately.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|603
|Total Fat
|39.4 g
|Saturated Fat
|14.7 g
|Trans Fat
|0.7 g
|Cholesterol
|70.3 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|41.9 g
|Dietary Fiber
|12.4 g
|Total Sugars
|8.9 g
|Sodium
|830.2 mg
|Protein
|24.8 g
How can I change up this smoked salmon sandwich?
If you're looking to add your own unique twist to this sandwich, the easiest place to start is the bread. Choose any type you love (or what's fresh from your oven) whether that be sourdough, a fruit and nut loaf, whole grain, rye, pumpernickel, toasted brioche, and more. You can even stack the smoked salmon onto ciabatta rolls or bagels for a classic pairing. The cream cheese spread is also an easy way to change up the flavor of the sandwich. Add in different types of herbs, capers, roasted garlic, minced sundried tomatoes, or a touch of horseradish for heat. You can also swap the cream cheese for herbed goat cheese or whipped feta.
Use pastrami-style smoked salmon for a flavor boost, or sub out any of the fresh toppings for radish slices, watercress or microgreens, pickled red onion, or other favorites. Serve the sandwich open-faced, cut into tea sandwiches for entertaining, or roll it all up into a spinach wrap for a grab-and-go lunch option.
Can I prep these smoked salmon sandwiches for a crowd?
If you're planning a party and want to serve smoked salmon sandwiches to a large group, it's easy to prepare certain components in advance for quick assembly on the day of serving. Prepare the cream cheese spread up to two days ahead, storing in an airtight container in the refrigerator. Let stand at room temperature to soften before using.
Prepare all of the fresh toppings (sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, and onions) and pack into airtight containers or zip-top bags to store in the refrigerator up to two days ahead. On the day of serving, lay slices of bread onto a baking sheet and toast lightly in a preheated 375 F oven to make the process quicker. Fill and stack the sandwiches assembly-line style and serve immediately. If packing for a picnic, wrap each sandwich in parchment paper or a beeswax wrap and store refrigerated or in a cooler until ready to serve.