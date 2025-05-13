Our Smoked Salmon Sandwich Recipe Is Loaded With All The Fixings

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're anything like recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse, you might enjoy smoked salmon regularly — most often on a fresh bagel with a generous slather of cream cheese, or maybe topped with a few slices of red onion or tomato if you're feeling fancy. But if you're someone who saves smoked salmon for special occasions, this smoked salmon sandwich recipe might be just the nudge you need to make it a part of your weekly (or at the very least monthly) rotation.

Salty, savory, but still light in texture and flavor, smoked salmon takes center stage in these hearty sandwiches. Fresh additions like sliced cucumber, tomato, avocado, red onion, and arugula brighten and add heft and flavor to the sandwich, with an herbed cream cheese to add richness to each bite. The choice of bread is up to you. We opted for cranberry walnut, but pumpernickel, whole wheat, or sourdough would all work nicely.

Make these smoked salmon sandwiches with all the fixings for your next brunch, gathering, or picnic. Or, pack this sandwich as your lunch to really make yourself feel taken care of at the office on a weekday — just be ready for a few jealous stares.