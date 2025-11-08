Viral Trader Joe's Lobster Pasta Recipe

Viral food trends come and go on seemingly a daily basis, but not all of them withstand the test of time. One trend we do think will remain popular is the viral Trader Joe's lobster pasta, a concoction that cleverly utilizes a popular TJ's item — lobster bisque — and transforms it into a pasta sauce. Add in some pasta of choice and lobster meat (or make use of another popular but not-always-available Trader Joe's item, frozen langostino tails), and you've got a low-effort yet incredibly rich and downright delicious pasta dish.

Recipe developer Patterson Watkins grew up on hearty soup-based casseroles, so when it came to crafting her take on the viral Trader Joe's lobster pasta, creating a pasta sauce from bisque didn't seem like a huge stretch. "The lobster bisque creates this luxe finish for the pasta sauce," she explains, describing the clever shortcut as "a smart semi-homemade alternative that is still chock full of lobster flavor without all that shell-picking, soup-simmering, mire poix-prepping time suck." Of course, a little more goes into this dish than just bisque, pasta, and lobster. "As great as pre-made soups are, we still needed to create a little pasta-appropriate finesse. That we achieve with the roasted garlic and the oven-broiled cherry tomatoes and sweet onion." But this is a relatively simple recipe as luxurious pastas go, and you can have something a little more exciting than spaghetti on the table in just over 30 minutes.