Take Your Tuna Salad Sandwich From Drab To Delicious With This Recipe
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When it comes to tuna salad, you could simply mix canned tuna with mayonnaise and call it a day, but why settle for that when you have the opportunity to elevate it to new heights with a few additions? Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse amped up the flavors of a basic tuna salad with quick-pickled veggies, roasted tomatoes, mustard, and fresh herbs to create a sandwich that you'll crave long after it's gone. "I love a good tuna salad sandwich now and again," Rosenhouse says, "but this one is radically better than any I've tried before. It's perfect for serving at a picnic or lunch gathering, or even to enjoy as a light dinner."
This upgraded version also brings balance and texture to what can sometimes be a drab lunch option. The crunch of the pickled celery and onion contrasts nicely with the creamy tuna, with a punch of flavor from the concentrated roasted tomatoes. Layering these components onto a crusty, fresh baguette with crisp lettuce turns this humble sandwich into something worthy of serving at your luncheon.
Gather the ingredients for these elevated tuna salad sandwiches
To make these sandwiches, you'll need canned tuna. Get albacore for its mild flavor and larger flakes, and make sure it's packed in water so the tuna has a cleaner taste, allowing the other tuna salad ingredients to shine. Remember to drain it thoroughly to avoid watering down the salad.
This recipe also requires celery, red onion, apple cider vinegar, water, sugar, kosher salt, and cracked black pepper. If you don't have apple cider vinegar on hand, feel free to substitute it with white wine vinegar or white vinegar.
Other necessary ingredients include grape tomatoes, olive oil, fresh parsley, fresh dill, mayonnaise, and Dijon mustard. You can swap the Dijon for stone-ground mustard, whole grain mustard, or spicy brown mustard for an added kick. Finally, gather a baguette and spring salad mix. Feel free to use any lettuce you have on hand for a crisp topper.
Step 1: Add the minced celery and onion to a jar
To start the tuna salad, place the minced celery and onion in a small jar and set aside.
Step 2: Create a pickle brine
In a small saucepan, add the apple cider vinegar, water, sugar, ½ teaspoon salt, and ¼ teaspoon black pepper. Bring to a simmer.
Step 3: Pour the brine into the jar
Once simmering, pour the hot liquid into the jar with the onion and celery.
Step 4: Place the jar in the fridge
Cover the jar and refrigerate until ready to use.
Step 5: Get the oven ready for the elevated tuna salad sandwiches
Preheat the oven to 425 F.
Step 6: Bring out the baking sheet
Place the tomatoes on a small baking sheet.
Step 7: Coat the tomatoes with olive oil, salt, and black pepper
Toss the tomatoes with the olive oil, remaining ¼ teaspoon salt, and remaining ¼ teaspoon black pepper. Coat the tomatoes completely.
Step 8: Bake the tomatoes for the elevated tuna salad sandwiches
Bake for 10 to 12 minutes, or until the tomatoes begin to brown and break down.
Step 9: Finish with parsley
Once the tomatoes are done baking, sprinkle with 1 teaspoon chopped parsley and set aside.
Step 10: Break up the tuna
Place the drained tuna in a medium bowl and use a fork to break up large chunks.
Step 11: Combine with mayonnaise and mustard
Add the mayonnaise and mustard. Stir to combine well with the tuna.
Step 12: Use a strainer on the pickled veggies
Strain the celery and onion, discarding the liquid.
Step 13: Include the pickled veggies, parsley, and dill in the tuna salad
Add the celery, onion, remaining parsley, and fresh dill to the tuna and season with salt and pepper.
Step 14: Mix well
Mix to combine the tuna salad.
Step 15: Time to assemble the elevated tuna salad sandwiches
To start assembling the sandwiches, spoon tomatoes onto the top halves of the baguettes and tuna salad on the bottom halves.
Step 16: Place the spring mix over the tuna salad
Divide the spring mix over the baguette halves with tuna.
Step 17: Serve the elevated tuna salad sandwiches
Combine the top and bottom halves to make three individual sandwiches and serve.
What to serve with these elevated tuna salad sandwiches
Elevated Tuna Salad Sandwich Recipe
Who said tuna salad sandwiches have to be plain? Our recipe features a baguette and tons of delicious salad add-ins, and it just takes 30 minutes to make.
Ingredients
- For the tuna salad
- ¼ cup minced celery
- ¼ cup minced red onion
- ¼ cup apple cider vinegar
- ¼ cup water
- 1 teaspoon granulated sugar
- ¾ teaspoon kosher salt, divided, plus additional for seasoning
- ½ teaspoon cracked black pepper, divided, plus additional for seasoning
- 10 ounces grape tomatoes, halved
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh parsley, divided
- 2 (5-ounce) cans albacore tuna in water, drained
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- ½ teaspoon Dijon mustard
- 2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh dill
- For the sandwich
- 1 baguette, cut into thirds and sliced horizontally
- 2 cups spring salad mix
Directions
- To start the tuna salad, place the minced celery and onion in a small jar and set aside.
- In a small saucepan, add the apple cider vinegar, water, sugar, ½ teaspoon salt, and ¼ teaspoon black pepper. Bring to a simmer.
- Once simmering, pour the hot liquid into the jar with the onion and celery.
- Cover the jar and refrigerate until ready to use.
- Preheat the oven to 425 F.
- Place the tomatoes on a small baking sheet.
- Toss the tomatoes with the olive oil, remaining ¼ teaspoon salt, and remaining ¼ teaspoon black pepper. Coat the tomatoes completely.
- Bake for 10 to 12 minutes, or until the tomatoes begin to brown and break down.
- Once the tomatoes are done baking, sprinkle with 1 teaspoon chopped parsley and set aside.
- Place the drained tuna in a medium bowl and use a fork to break up large chunks.
- Add the mayonnaise and mustard. Stir to combine well with the tuna.
- Strain the celery and onion, discarding the liquid.
- Add the celery, onion, remaining parsley, and fresh dill to the tuna and season with salt and pepper.
- Mix to combine the tuna salad.
- To start assembling the sandwiches, spoon tomatoes onto the top halves of the baguettes and tuna salad on the bottom halves.
- Divide the spring mix over the baguette halves with tuna.
- Combine the top and bottom halves to make three individual sandwiches and serve.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|699
|Total Fat
|37.8 g
|Saturated Fat
|5.8 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|49.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|59.9 g
|Dietary Fiber
|4.2 g
|Total Sugars
|9.5 g
|Sodium
|1,088.3 mg
|Protein
|30.6 g
Can I substitute the tuna with other types of canned fish to make this sandwich?
If you're looking for an alternative to canned white albacore tuna, there are plenty of other options you can turn to. Sticking with tuna, skipjack — sometimes called "light tuna" — is softer and has slightly more taste than albacore but can be used in its place. Yellowfin ("ahi") is milder and a little sweeter but closer to albacore in texture. Bluefin is rich and buttery, but can sometimes be harder to find.
As an alternative to tuna, you can also use canned salmon, but pick through it carefully to remove any bones. Canned mackerel is slightly stronger and more savory than tuna, but it balances nicely with the other ingredients added to the salad. If you want to stray from fish altogether, canned chicken can also be used as a substitute for a delicious lunch option.
Can I meal prep tuna salad sandwiches?
While it may be slightly more pungent than other meal options, a tuna salad sandwich can make a tasty lunch at the office or a quick weeknight meal. Each component of this sandwich can be prepared in advance, so you can enjoy an elevated tuna salad sandwich whenever the mood strikes.
To prepare the tuna salad ahead, prepare as directed in the recipe, then transfer to an airtight container and refrigerate for up to four days. The roasted tomatoes can be prepared up to three days in advance and stored in a separate airtight container or zip-top bag in the fridge. You can even keep your sliced baguettes tightly wrapped in the freezer, then toast as needed so they taste as fresh as the day they were purchased.
For the best results, assemble the sandwiches just before serving. If you'd like to prep them ahead, assemble and wrap tightly in foil, parchment, or beeswax wrap, then refrigerate overnight. They'll hold up nicely for a next-day work lunch.