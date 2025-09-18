Take Your Tuna Salad Sandwich From Drab To Delicious With This Recipe

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to tuna salad, you could simply mix canned tuna with mayonnaise and call it a day, but why settle for that when you have the opportunity to elevate it to new heights with a few additions? Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse amped up the flavors of a basic tuna salad with quick-pickled veggies, roasted tomatoes, mustard, and fresh herbs to create a sandwich that you'll crave long after it's gone. "I love a good tuna salad sandwich now and again," Rosenhouse says, "but this one is radically better than any I've tried before. It's perfect for serving at a picnic or lunch gathering, or even to enjoy as a light dinner."

This upgraded version also brings balance and texture to what can sometimes be a drab lunch option. The crunch of the pickled celery and onion contrasts nicely with the creamy tuna, with a punch of flavor from the concentrated roasted tomatoes. Layering these components onto a crusty, fresh baguette with crisp lettuce turns this humble sandwich into something worthy of serving at your luncheon.