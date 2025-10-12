Our Simple Classic Fried Chicken Recipe Uses A Rich Ingredient For Extra Crispiness

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are certain classic recipes out there that every home chef should keep readily available in their back pocket, and fried chicken is one of them. There are countless little tweaks one could make to their fried chicken recipe, like incorporating buttermilk or adding cayenne pepper to the flour coating for a spicy kick. Recipe developer Julianne De Witt keeps things nice and classic with her fried chicken recipe, though she does manage to pack in a whole lot of extra richness (not to mention crispiness) thanks to one distinct ingredient choice: lard.

While many fried chicken recipes may call for simply frying the chicken in vegetable oil or shortening, De Witt specifically opted for lard here to give a classic recipe that little extra oomph. "I went with using lard over vegetable shortening for frying because I felt that the richness of the lard would add more flavor and crispiness to the chicken over shortening," she explains. "The result was an extra-crispy coating (helped in part by the double coating of flour) and juicy, tender, perfectly seasoned chicken." If you've been in the market for a go-to fried chicken recipe that delivers impeccably crispy results each and every time, you've met your match with this one.