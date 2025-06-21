Buffalo Chicken And Gorgonzola Meatballs Are Packed With Tangy Heat

Tangy, mildly spicy, and stuffed with creamy Gorgonzola, these Buffalo chicken meatballs are just the kind of appetizer to liven up your game day — or any day — spread. Forget the time-consuming (and let's face it — stressful) task of making Buffalo chicken wings. These tender, flavor-packed bites come together with less than 20 minutes of prep time and are sure to satisfy a crowd. Once you go buffalo meatball, you may never go back to wings.

Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse says, "These meatballs are incredibly delicious. Stuffing them with Gorgonzola gives them a one-two punch of cheesy flavor that perfectly balances the heat of the glaze. The blue cheese dipping sauce is the ultimate cooling element." Don't be surprised if you can't stop at just one — or three — so feel free to go ahead and double the recipe. They're just as delicious as a casual weeknight entree, served with a fresh side salad or tucked into rolls for tasty sliders.