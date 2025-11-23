Pomodori Con Riso (Roman Baked Stuffed Tomatoes) Recipe
There's something extra special when a humble vegetable becomes the vessel for a delicious filling that you can eat right out of the "bowl." It's proof that Mother Nature has not only packed nutrition and delicious flavor in brightly colored vegetables, but has also made them beautiful enough to present dinner in, no garnish needed. Whether it's bell peppers, zucchini boats, avocados, or spaghetti squash, a stuffed vegetable always steals the show. In this recipe, the tomato pulp and juice are hollowed out of the tomatoes and become the brothy liquid used to cook the risotto. When paired with seasonings and fresh herbs, the risotto becomes buttery-soft, creamy, and comforting inside the juicy tomato shell, alongside crispy-tender roasted potatoes.
Recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "I love making risotto as a side dish, but this is a much prettier way to incorporate it into your meal. Plus, the potatoes that cook alongside the stuffed tomatoes absorb all of the juices and get golden and crispy. You can even add in some simple white beans to the rice to make this more of a complete meal."
Gather the ingredients for Pomodori con Riso (Roman stuffed tomatoes)
To make this recipe, start by picking up ripe and large tomatoes. While you're in the produce aisle, grab a yellow onion, garlic, yellow potatoes, fresh basil, and fresh parsley. Italian parsley works best, but curly parsley will work fine too. Pick up some arborio rice, then hit up your condiment and spice cabinet for olive oil, salt, pepper, and red pepper flakes.
Step 1: Trim off the top of each tomato
Cut about ½ inch off the top of each tomato and set the tops aside.
Step 2: Scoop out the pulp and seeds
Scoop out the pulp and seeds into a bowl, leaving the tomato shells intact.
Step 3: Salt them and let drain
Sprinkle the insides with ¼ teaspoon of the salt and set them upside down on a kitchen towel to drain.
Step 4: Puree the pulp
Puree the tomato pulp using a blender or immersion blender
Step 5: Add oil to a saucepan
Add 1 ½ tablespoons of olive oil to a medium saucepan and bring to medium heat.
Step 6: Add onion to pan
Add the onion and cook until softened, about 5 minutes.
Step 7: Add the garlic
Stir in the garlic and cook for another 30 seconds.
Step 8: Add the rice
Add the arborio rice and stir to coat it in the oil. Let it toast for about 1 minute.
Step 9: Make the risotto
Begin adding the pureed tomato pulp ½ cup at a time, stirring frequently and allowing the rice to absorb most of the liquid before adding more. Continue this process until the rice is cooked and the mixture is thick and creamy. This should take about 20-30 minutes in total. When you run out of puree, add water as the rice finishes cooking
Step 10: Peel and cut potatoes
While the rice is cooking, peel the potatoes and slice them into small wedges.
Step 11: Season the potatoes
Toss the potatoes with the remaining oil, ½ teaspoon of salt, pepper, and red pepper flakes.
Step 12: Add the final ingredients
When the rice is done, remove it from the heat and stir in the basil, parsley, and remaining salt.
Step 13: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 375 F.
Step 14: Stuff the tomatoes
Place the tomato shells in a baking dish and stuff each one with the rice mixture.
Step 15: Add the potatoes to the baking dish
Nestle the potatoes around the tomatoes and place on the tomato "lids."
Step 16: Bake
Bake uncovered for 35 to 40 minutes, until the tomatoes are soft and wrinkled and the potatoes are tender.
Step 17: Serve the baked tomatoes
Serve the pomodori con riso.
Ingredients
- 4 large tomatoes (about 3½ to 4 inches wide)
- 1¼ teaspoon salt (divided)
- 3 tablespoons olive oil (divided)
- ½ small yellow onion, finely diced
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- ¾ cup arborio rice
- 2 medium yellow potatoes
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- ¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
- 3 tablespoons fresh basil, chopped
- 2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|340
|Total Fat
|10.8 g
|Saturated Fat
|1.5 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|55.7 g
|Dietary Fiber
|5.5 g
|Total Sugars
|5.3 g
|Sodium
|743.9 mg
|Protein
|6.3 g
What are tips for making Pomodori con Riso?
This isn't a complicated recipe, but we have a few tips to keep in mind to make sure your pomodoro con riso comes out perfectly. To start, make sure you have selected tomatoes that are large in size. Since there are many types of tomatoes, look for beefsteak or heirloom tomatoes, because they tend to be the biggest. When hollowing out the tomatoes, use a sharp paring knife to cut a ¼-inch border around the perimeter of the tomato. This will ensure that the tomato will stay sturdy while baking. If you have a grapefruit spoon with jagged edges, this will help when you are scraping out the pulp from the tomato.
Making the risotto can take time, but you don't want to rush the process. Make sure to toast the rice in olive oil before you start adding liquid, as this keeps it from turning mushy. Adding the liquid a little bit at a time is the key to perfect risotto.
For the potatoes, you can use any type and can cut them in a variety of ways. If you cut them into small cubes or thin slices, you can reduce the cooking time. If you prefer a more rustic look and texture, you can omit peeling the potatoes.
What is the history of Pomodori con Riso?
Pomodori con Riso is a Roman dish that originated in the mid-20th century in Rome and the surrounding towns. It is common to see stuffed vegetable recipes in Italy, especially tomatoes, peppers, and zucchini. Like many Italian dishes, it leans on seasonal vegetables and calls for high-quality, simple ingredients. It is considered a staple recipe in both home cooking and neighborhood restaurants and became popular as a way to use in-season tomatoes and other inexpensive items like rice, potatoes, and fresh garden-grown herbs to make a really special dish. You will typically see Pomodori con Riso made in large batches so that it can be served throughout the week, and it is a recipe that has been passed down through generations.
Some of the more modern versions can include a briny addition like capers, olives, or anchovy paste. Many versions include cheese, such as grated Parmigiano or Pecorino. This can be added right into arborio rice as it finishes up the cooking process or sprinkled on top.