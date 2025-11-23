Pomodori Con Riso (Roman Baked Stuffed Tomatoes) Recipe

There's something extra special when a humble vegetable becomes the vessel for a delicious filling that you can eat right out of the "bowl." It's proof that Mother Nature has not only packed nutrition and delicious flavor in brightly colored vegetables, but has also made them beautiful enough to present dinner in, no garnish needed. Whether it's bell peppers, zucchini boats, avocados, or spaghetti squash, a stuffed vegetable always steals the show. In this recipe, the tomato pulp and juice are hollowed out of the tomatoes and become the brothy liquid used to cook the risotto. When paired with seasonings and fresh herbs, the risotto becomes buttery-soft, creamy, and comforting inside the juicy tomato shell, alongside crispy-tender roasted potatoes.

Recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "I love making risotto as a side dish, but this is a much prettier way to incorporate it into your meal. Plus, the potatoes that cook alongside the stuffed tomatoes absorb all of the juices and get golden and crispy. You can even add in some simple white beans to the rice to make this more of a complete meal."