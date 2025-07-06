This Ultra-Creamy Peanut Butter Pie Could Make Dolly Parton Jealous

Dolly Parton is known for her fabulously sweet and simple recipes, which require little effort but deliver big on flavor. Dolly's take on a peanut butter pie, which is making the rounds at the moment, is one such recipe. Though her version only calls for 5 ingredients, we've added a couple more to augment the pie with a sweet and buttery homemade graham cracker crust that just can't be beaten by one pulled from a grocery store shelf. The simple ingredients take on a sweet caramel flavor with a toasted texture, and are transformed into a mouthwatering base for the rich and silky salty-sweet filling. The resulting pie is a creamy, dreamy slice of heaven.

Recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "This pie is surprisingly simple to make, and is one of those desserts that's perfect for so many occasions. Make it for a family dinner, afternoon tea, movie night, or an elegant dinner party. You can dress it up for fancier events with melted chocolate and whipped cream, or keep it smooth and simple." This pie might just become a signature dessert that will be the talk of every meal.