Give Grilled Cheese The Pepperoni Pizza Treatment With This Recipe

There's no wrong time for pizza, and if you're craving the rich, cheesy flavor of pepperoni pizza but don't feel like ordering takeout, this grilled cheese is for you. Whether it's a late-night bite or quick weekday lunch, this pepperoni pizza grilled cheese hits all the right notes — crispy, melty, meaty, and saucy. It combines the best parts of a classic grilled cheese and your favorite slice in one easy-to-grab sandwich.

Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse calls this recipe "over-the-top delicious," and it's easy to see why. Cooking the pepperoni before building the sandwich leaves the pan with a layer of pepperoni grease, soaked up by the bread while toasting the sandwich. The result is a golden, crispy exterior on the grilled cheese and a gooey, pizza-inspired center that's incredibly satisfying and a fun mashup of two comfort food classics. Enjoy this sandwich for lunch, or pair with a side salad for a light dinner. No matter how or when you enjoy a pepperoni pizza grilled cheese, it's a guaranteed crowd-pleaser.