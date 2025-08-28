Perfect Your Beverage Selection With A Double Doored Wine Fridge

Beyond giving you the room for a large beverage collection, the two sides of Yeego's dual-zone wine and beverage fridge have separate temperature controls, so you can keep all of your drinks at the perfect temperature. You can store your beers at their ideal 38 to 55 degrees Fahrenheit. You'll want to adjust your white wines to somewhere around 45 and 55 degrees Fahrenheit, while sparkling wines should hover from 43 to 47 degrees Fahrenheit. And red wine lovers who know that room temperature should rarely be taken literally will turn the dial to 55 to 65 degrees Fahrenheit.

Set one side of the fridge to 45 degrees Fahrenheit (for beers, white wines, and sparkling wines) and the other to 60 degrees (for red wines and full body whites) and you've got most of your beverage collection covered. But if you're looking beyond beer and wine, the cooler's full temperature range is 36 to 72 degrees Fahrenheit — perfect if you want to get a really good chill on a premium vodka, for example.

Each side's temperature display is also visible through the French doors' UV-resistant, tempered glass, a material that helps make the appliance more energy efficient by better keeping cold air contained. The ventilation required for all that customizable tech also runs through the front of the machine, so it can function as a built-in without overheating. It runs quietly, too, registering at a 42 decibels, which is comparable to famously sedate libraries. A power outage memory function returns the machine to your set temps in the event of electrical failure, making it one less thing to readjust. It was also designed with air circulation in mind to stave off any warm spots and keep your drinks more consistently cooled.