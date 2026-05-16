The Oven Brand Julia Child Vowed To Take To Her Grave

Although you can't attribute a great chef's triumphs (or failures!) to her equipment alone, folks tend to take notice when they're reminded of someone like Julia Child's kitchen accoutrement preferences. And the famed American culinary star commonly credited with bringing French preparations to home cooks all over the United States had some very strong feelings about the stove in her own home. When she first laid eyes on the large appliance that she'd come to prize so highly at a pal's place, she knew she had to have it, Child wrote in her memoir, "My Life in France." She loved it so much that she actually bought what Bon Appétit and other outlets would eventually identify as a Garland stove right off that very same friend. "I paid him something like $412 for the stove, and I loved it so much I vowed to take it to my grave!" Child wrote.

The behemoth, black and silver range known as model 182 presently sits in the Smithsonian National Museum of American History. Most people would probably describe it as double-wide, replete with a griddle and six burners for all the test crepes that Child would have made to achieve the ideal thinness. Although Child obviously did not follow through on her oath to bring the faithful apparatus to her final resting place, it's probably better for the world that it can still be admired somewhere.