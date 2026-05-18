The Only Ina Garten-Approved Stand Mixer On The Market

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Stand mixers are an investment. While some are much more expensive than others, even a well-priced stand mixer will still likely cost you upwards of $100. But if you want to cook like celebrity chef Ina Garten, you can expect to spend quite a bit more than that. The longtime host of Food Network's "Barefoot Contessa" uses a KitchenAid stand mixer. "The stand mixer I use is KitchenAid's Artisan Model: No. KSM150PSWH, in white. The bowl is a 4.5-quart size," Garten wrote on her website in response to a fan query.

KitchenAid is widely considered the pinnacle of stand mixers, and if you know you'll use it often, they're definitely worth the investment. The company has been around since 1919 and, while it manufactures many other cooking tools, its stand mixers are arguably the most notable. As of May 2026, the KitchenAid Artisan Series Stand Mixer is available on the company's website in a 5-quart version that retails for $500, though you might be able to find it for under $400 elsewhere online. The mixer is available in a wide variety of colors besides white, from green to red to orange, and has a 4.8 rating out of 5 stars on KitchenAid's website based on nearly 40,000 reviews. If you want a KitchenAid mixer but don't want to shell out the money for a new one, you can try to find a vintage secondhand version instead.