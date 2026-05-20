Your Stove Flame Is Probably Uneven: How To Fix It For Better Cooking

Modern-day stoves are easy enough to use, and there are a number of options, from electric to gas and induction. That said, gas dstoves can sometimes come with their share of troubleshooting. If you've ever turned on a stove flame and noticed it's uneven — meaning one side of the flame is higher and more powerful than the other — you don't have to run and call a handyman. It's probably just a matter of cleaning out the individual holes where the flames come out.

As we cook, different food elements like oil and crumbs might make their way out of the pan and onto the stove. They can end up anywhere on the stove top, including inside the holes that are meant for flame to escape. To clean this area, make sure the stove is completely off and cooled. Then, remove the gas grates, and remove the cap that sits on top of the gas element on each burner. Underneath, you'll find a metal piece that helps evenly distribute the flame. Take a small but sturdy object, such as a metal straw cleaner, and carefully clean out each of these individual crevices or holes. From there, just place the metal element back onto the stove, then the gas cap and grates, and test it out for yourself. The best way to avoid this is to regularly clean and care for the stove, including cleaning the gas grates and stovetop.