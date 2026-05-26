Basket Vs Oven-Style Air Fryer: Which Is Best For You?

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The invention of the air fryer changed how we cook food by offering a way to use convection heat to get food crispy instead of oil frying. The first air fryer was invented by Dutch engineer Fred van der Weij back in 2006, so it's one of the most modern kitchen appliances on the market, but air fryers rose to notable popularity in the United States in the late 2010s and continued that trajectory through the Covid-19 pandemic. Since its creation, plenty of air fryer variations have come to exist with easy hacks to make them even more efficient. The two main air fryer variations are the air fryer basket model versus the oven-style convection air fryer. The two appliance styles have key differences, and one might be better for your cooking style than the other.

To determine which is best for your needs, ask yourself a handful of questions. How much counter space do you have? This could impact the shape of the air fryer that's the best fit for you (spoiler alert: basket-fryers are better for smaller countertops). And what purpose are you looking for from the appliance? If you want something that can not only air fry but also roast, bake, or broil, then it might better to buy the oven-style air fryer, though some basket-style versions do have these settings.