Basket Vs Oven-Style Air Fryer: Which Is Best For You?
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The invention of the air fryer changed how we cook food by offering a way to use convection heat to get food crispy instead of oil frying. The first air fryer was invented by Dutch engineer Fred van der Weij back in 2006, so it's one of the most modern kitchen appliances on the market, but air fryers rose to notable popularity in the United States in the late 2010s and continued that trajectory through the Covid-19 pandemic. Since its creation, plenty of air fryer variations have come to exist with easy hacks to make them even more efficient. The two main air fryer variations are the air fryer basket model versus the oven-style convection air fryer. The two appliance styles have key differences, and one might be better for your cooking style than the other.
To determine which is best for your needs, ask yourself a handful of questions. How much counter space do you have? This could impact the shape of the air fryer that's the best fit for you (spoiler alert: basket-fryers are better for smaller countertops). And what purpose are you looking for from the appliance? If you want something that can not only air fry but also roast, bake, or broil, then it might better to buy the oven-style air fryer, though some basket-style versions do have these settings.
The benefits and drawbacks of a basket-style air fryer
The basket style air fryer is the more traditional version of the appliance, and the more affordable ones have one purpose: to air fry. The baskets tend to have smaller surface space than an oven-style version, so they're great for people who don't need to cook too much at once but might not be ideal for families. The biggest benefits to these air fryers are that they tend to cost less than an oven-style version, they're easier to clean (they usually have nonstick baskets rather than metal racks), and they take up less surface space on a counter top because they're often square or round rather than rectangular. You can also open the basket and shake the food with ease thanks to the basket handle; no need to grab a spatula or tongs.
With all of that said, the biggest drawback to the basket-style air fryer is the space restriction. Without the ability to have a double rack, a basket air fryer can only cook so much at once. Remember that you need to leave space for the air to circulate around the food — that's how it gets the food so crispy. And, if you don't want to spend much, you can expect it to only have an air-fry function. But if you want an affordable, few-frills option, then this style is better for you. You can get a basic four-quart Chefman air fryer on Amazon for under $60.
The benefits and drawbacks of an oven-style air fryer
There are two main benefits to an oven-style air fryer: its space and its cooking functions. Oven-style fryers can air fry, of course, but they can often roast food, bake cookies, broil lobster tails, and some pricier versions can thaw, grill, and warm, among other things (some basket-style air fryers can also do this, but not usually with the same amount of space). If you host holidays and parties, these larger air fryers can pretty much substitute as second ovens, so the extra cooking space might benefit you when cooking for a crowd.
The drawback to an oven-style air fryer is that it will almost certainly take up more space on your countertop, so it might not be ideal if you have a tighter kitchen space unless you have room to store it in a cabinet or closet. Plus, these air fryers tend to cost more because of things like size and functionality, and they might not be as easy to clean. If you're someone who will get plenty of use out of the air fryer's additional space and features, then it could be worth investing in this type. You can get a well-rated Cuisinart oven-style air fryer on Amazon for just under $200.