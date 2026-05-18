When Is It Best To Cook With Silicone Vs Wooden Utensils?

In the search for the perfect set of kitchen utensils, there are many factors to consider, especially with such a wide array of choices available in our modern world. With rising concern over microplastics and a desire to properly maintain your nonstick pans so they remain nonstick, most people end up choosing between old-school wooden utensils and modern silicone ones.

Both are less brittle than plastic, more heat resistant than stainless steel, and suitably aesthetically pleasing when displayed next to your stove. Additionally, neither silicone nor wood scratch up nonstick or enamel cookware, which is a definite plus when using your favorite Le Creuset Dutch oven. They also make nonstick pans coated with Teflon safer to use since the only real risk when cooking food in these pans occurs when the coating is overheated (or otherwise damaged) and begins to flake off into your food.

Since both materials are fairly durable, which you choose mostly comes down to two factors: convenience and preference in terms of appearance. Silicone utensils are generally more convenient to use than wooden ones since you can throw them in the dishwasher. Meanwhile, wooden utensils offer a cozy, vintage, natural aesthetic that may make them more pleasant to use while putting together your favorite recipes.