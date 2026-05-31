Why Consumer Reports Ranks This Refrigerator As One Of The Best You Can Buy

The Samsung RT70F18LRSR is a 28-inch, top-freezer refrigerator that retails for around $700. It's not flashy, and it doesn't have bells and whistles like a water or ice dispenser. Yet, Consumer Reports calls it the best top-freezer refrigerator in its ratings.

So what makes it so good? It might not be glamorous, but for a refrigerator, it does a very important job: It will keep your food safe. That's because the RT70F18LRSR is excellent when it comes to the functionality of its thermostat and temperature uniformity. This means it accurately reaches the temperature that you set it to, and it consistently maintains that temperature sweet spot throughout the refrigerator and freezer compartments, without hot or cold spots that appear when a refrigerator has bad airflow. Consumer Reports measures this pretty thoroughly, checking temperatures in the refrigerators it tests over a monthlong period.

Another selling point for this Samsung refrigerator is that it's solidly energy-efficient, costing around $83 per year to run (naturally, this will vary based on your electricity provider), and it also runs particularly quietly. On top of that, Consumer Reports considers the refrigerator to be reliable. This means that the reviewers predict this appliance will hold up well over time, based on data from people who have previously purchased similar models from the same brand. That said, the RT70F18LRSR isn't perfect: It lost a few points for its crisper drawer, as produce may dry out a little too fast, but it's probably still worth it for the top-notch temperature consistency.