The Best Way To Poach Eggs Effortlessly Is With This Reusable Baking Tool

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Some corners of the internet love to assert how easy it is to poach an egg. It's easy to believe them, until all the talk of water whirlpools begins. You're just trying to make eggs Benedict, not preside over the seas like Poseidon. Once you get the knack for it, traditional egg poaching does seem simple, but there's also a reason tips and tricks for poaching eggs abound. One such trick that provides a fast track to poached eggs involves the silicone baking cups you might be more used to breaking out for muffins and other treats.

Just crack an egg into a greased silicone baking cup, lower it into a shallow pan's simmering water, cover, and wait a few minutes until it reaches your desired doneness. Once the white has barely begun to set, the interior yolk should still be plenty runny. You can also give the cups a little shake with tongs to test for firmness (you want them to jiggle a little).

Every great shortcut has its downsides, and silicone-cup-poached eggs are no exception. They don't look like the luxurious, round, room service poached eggs of rom com imagination, but like cupcake-shaped poached eggs. If you use butter or oil to prevent sticking, it imparts a bit of flavor, unlike poaching in water alone. However, there are ways to minimize these frankly minor perils, plus plenty of silicone egg poaching perks.