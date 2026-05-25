What's The Average Lifespan Of A Cast Iron Skillet?

There are so many opinions, rules, and myths around cast iron skillets that you'd think they were secret societies rather than cooking tools. But at least one bit of cast iron lore is a confirmed fact: that these pans can last practically forever, provided you care for them correctly. Given cast iron's reputation for longevity, you probably aren't going to find many brands or manufacturers boasting about lifespans of less than forever, so it would be challenging to calculate a mean number of years or even decades that a pan made from the material would remain in tip-top shape. You might even have a few in your own household that are so old that you can't quite date them, as well as recollections of cast iron skillets that had clearly passed their prime. The ones that make it have been better cared for in almost every case.

With the proper conditions and attention, it would not at all be unexpected for cast irons to be passed down for generations. And yes, that includes generations of folks who have dared to wash their cast irons with the oft-controversial soap once in a while. But there is still a limit to how cavalier a person can be in how they treat these precious, perfect steak-searing metals.