What's The Average Lifespan Of A Cast Iron Skillet?
There are so many opinions, rules, and myths around cast iron skillets that you'd think they were secret societies rather than cooking tools. But at least one bit of cast iron lore is a confirmed fact: that these pans can last practically forever, provided you care for them correctly. Given cast iron's reputation for longevity, you probably aren't going to find many brands or manufacturers boasting about lifespans of less than forever, so it would be challenging to calculate a mean number of years or even decades that a pan made from the material would remain in tip-top shape. You might even have a few in your own household that are so old that you can't quite date them, as well as recollections of cast iron skillets that had clearly passed their prime. The ones that make it have been better cared for in almost every case.
With the proper conditions and attention, it would not at all be unexpected for cast irons to be passed down for generations. And yes, that includes generations of folks who have dared to wash their cast irons with the oft-controversial soap once in a while. But there is still a limit to how cavalier a person can be in how they treat these precious, perfect steak-searing metals.
Extending the lifespan of your own cast iron skillet
If you remember anything about the old cast iron debate, it's that some folks swear that you cannot wash the things with soap and water. You typically can, but you don't want to go overboard by, say, leaving your cast iron to soak in sudsy water overnight like so many people have been doing as a game of household chore chicken for time immemorial. Instead, let the skillet cool enough to handle, add a dash of dish soap, and swirl it around with a soft sponge and warm water until it's spotless, and the water rinses clean and clear.
You also want to immediately wipe your cast iron bone dry to stave off rust, then heat it back up again on the stove to force out any sneaky moisture, cool again, and give it a light, quick swipe of oil inside for further longevity-promoting protection. This might all seem like a lot, but it literally only takes a few minutes to fire the skillet back on the oven before you oil it, and that brief commitment might keep you from ever having to replace it. Ever, ever. You'll also want to re-season your cast iron every now and then to maintain peak performance. With this modicum of labor and a little luck, whomever you leave your collection to can keep arguing about how to care for cast iron well into the future.