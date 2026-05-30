These 4 Everyday Oven Habits Can Lead To Costly Repairs

Ever heard the saying "an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure"? The same applies to kitchen appliances; the way you take care of them matters, rather than just carelessly using them and paying for costly repairs afterward. Chowhound exclusively spoke with Ian Palmer-Smith, appliance repair expert at Domestic & General, to know what everyday oven habits can lead to something expensive to fix down the line. One thing he mentioned is irregular maintenance. "A lack of maintenance and regular care can shorten your appliance's lifespan as a buildup of grease and food residue can reduce performance, cause component failures, and lead to significant safety hazards," he said.

Whether or not you chose the best brand on the market, observing preventive measures could help spot early issues and find solutions before they become worse. Even though appliances have an average lifespan, taking extra-good care of them can give them a longer life. To avoid damaging the oven (as well as your wallet), we'll talk in depth about the harm of irregular maintenance, as well as other usual routines you should stop, including using the oven to double as storage.