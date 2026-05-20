Do You Really Trust Your Oven's Temperature? Why It Pays To Use An Oven Thermometer

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Ovens aren't perfect. While they do their best to maintain a constant temperature, the actual degree number can fluctuate depending on something as simple as opening the door for a second. It might be fixed with a recalibration, or it could just be how your oven functions. While you're probably used to how your oven cooks certain meals, if you follow a recipe that says to bake something at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 30 minutes, and it's not done or overcooks in that time, then it's worth investing in an oven thermometer to better understand what your true oven temperature is.

Ovens work via internal thermostats. The heating element turns on when the oven is preheating, then turns off, and turns back on to bring the oven back to where it should be once that internal thermometer reaches too low of a temperature. In short, your temperature hardly remains exactly at 350 degrees Fahrenheit the entire cooking process. But, with an oven thermometer, such as the well-rated and $6 Pecula Stainless Steel Oven Thermometer, you can better understand those fluctuations and see the true temperature at which your oven cooks. Most oven thermometers even come with a hook to attach it inside the oven so you can see it at all times.