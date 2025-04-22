We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Biscuit cutters are essential for having quality-made biscuits. What's more, these handy baking accessories have a multitude of other uses, including shaping and cutting other ingredients besides dough for both baking and cooking purposes. You can also use these baking tools for creative craft-making. That said, there are different types of pastry cutters — with the more common at-home, manual option being ideal for shaping and embossing. These biscuit cutters often have smooth or fluted (crimped) edges and come in varying sizes, shapes, and heights. Even so, not all dough cutters are created equal.

Generally, the finest biscuit cutters have sharp edges, are durable, and allow for clean and even cuts. You know you have top-tier cutters on your hands when you can easily push them straight down into the dough (or whatever you are cutting and shaping). Upon removal, the dough should not twist or be pinched anywhere, and the cutters should be, for the most part, clean. The proof is also in the pastries — if your biscuits effortlessly rise, then you know your baking tools are first-rate. So, if you want to perfect your biscuit-making, then it is time to add these useful kitchen gadgets to your utensil collection. And to ensure you get the most bang for your buck, here are the 12 best biscuit cutters based on reviews.