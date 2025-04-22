12 Best Biscuit Cutters Based On Reviews
Biscuit cutters are essential for having quality-made biscuits. What's more, these handy baking accessories have a multitude of other uses, including shaping and cutting other ingredients besides dough for both baking and cooking purposes. You can also use these baking tools for creative craft-making. That said, there are different types of pastry cutters — with the more common at-home, manual option being ideal for shaping and embossing. These biscuit cutters often have smooth or fluted (crimped) edges and come in varying sizes, shapes, and heights. Even so, not all dough cutters are created equal.
Generally, the finest biscuit cutters have sharp edges, are durable, and allow for clean and even cuts. You know you have top-tier cutters on your hands when you can easily push them straight down into the dough (or whatever you are cutting and shaping). Upon removal, the dough should not twist or be pinched anywhere, and the cutters should be, for the most part, clean. The proof is also in the pastries — if your biscuits effortlessly rise, then you know your baking tools are first-rate. So, if you want to perfect your biscuit-making, then it is time to add these useful kitchen gadgets to your utensil collection. And to ensure you get the most bang for your buck, here are the 12 best biscuit cutters based on reviews.
Best for Beginners: Mino Ant Biscuit Cutters
If you are just now getting into baking or pastry-making, you might be a little overwhelmed by your options when it comes to biscuit cutters. The good news is you can start baking at home with ease if you purchase the Mino Ant Biscuit Cutters. For around $20, you can get premium cutters plus a dough scraper, a heavy-duty blender set, and silicone baking mats. The Mino Ant Biscuit Cutters, specifically, are made from rust-proof 18/8 stainless steel with an arched handle. A part of a convenient baking set, these cutters come in multiple sizes and are extremely durable.
Whether you are making biscuits, pasta, cakes, or some other kind of pastries, you will be glad you purchased these versatile cutters. In general, according to reviews, the Mino Ant Biscuit Cutters are a helpful add-on to the baking process, and more than a few verified purchasers were thrilled with the entire set. People who bought the Mino Ant Biscuit Cutters also noted the ease of use, hassle-free cleaning, and quality construction — making this set an all-around good value for the money. In terms of downsides, some users of the Mino Ant Biscuit Cutters wish the handles were better made. But overall, with everything you need to get started, these pastry cutters are ideal for beginners.
Best for Baking Experts: R&M International Biscuit Cutters
If this is not your first rodeo, however, then the R&M International Biscuit Cutters are a solid option for expert bakers and craft makers. These top-grade cutters come in three sizes, are dishwasher safe and can cut or mold just about everything from delicate tea sandwiches and fondant to artist clay. These particular dough cutters are made of stainless steel and are highly recommended by verified purchasers. And for less than $10, these must-have baking accessories can be yours.
With a sleek design and dual handles, R&M International Biscuit Cutters are praised for their razor-sharp cutting capabilities, ease of use, and effortless cleaning. Customers who bought the R&M International Biscuit Cutters highlighted that the three different sizes were perfect for their needs, especially when doling out two-bite pastries. Professional bakers also noted how great the quality was for this particular brand of cutters. That said, several verified purchasers mentioned that the welding on the handles was an issue that one needed to be mindful of when opting for the R&M International Biscuit Cutters.
Best Value: Hulisen Biscuit Cutters
One of the most beloved brands in bakeware also makes quite a nice set of dough cutters. For roughly $14, you can purchase the Hulisen Biscuit Cutters, which come in a five-piece set made from high-grade steel with a handy storage ring (for keeping your different-size cutters together when not in use). These sturdy cutters are made to last, have arched handles, and are definitely eye-catching. Here, customers can get professional quality pastry cutters at an incredible price — making the Hulisen Biscuit Cutters a great value.
With hardly any bad press, the Hulisen Biscuit Cutters are ergonomically designed and can easily handle frequent use. Able to create precise, clean cuts in freshly made dough, these baking utensils are also very versatile. Most people who buy these specific cutters generally tend to keep them and recommend them for all baking levels. Ideal for whipping up some delicious scones and biscuits in particular, the only notable drawback is minor and more of an inconvenience if anything — and it is the lack of a storage container. But as a whole, the Hulisen Biscuit Cutters work as advertised and exceed most customers' expectations.
Best Splurge: Ateco Plain Edge Round Cutters
If you don't mind spending a few extra bucks, the Ateco Plain Edge Round Cutters are definitely a nice investment. Currently priced at $25, this 11-piece set of cutters is made from quality stainless steel, has a signature plain edge, and the cutters range in size from ¾ inches to 3 ⅝ inches in diameter. These particular dough cutters are perfect for making biscuits from scratch, and most people who purchase the Ateco Plain Edge Round Cutters remark on how efficient they are when it comes to making clean cuts.
According to a majority of reviews, the Ateco Plain Edge Round Cutters include smaller-sized cutters that are a necessity for specialty baked goods and for other uses. As a result, most verified purchasers are happy with this buy. More than a few customers also mentioned how the storage container made life a lot easier. However, when it comes to the individual sizes of the cutters, some people wish the sizes were more uniform. Despite this issue, most still noted that the sharp edges and precision cutting capabilities made the Ateco Plain Edge Round Cutters still worth every penny.
Best for Multi-Use: Ultra Cuisine Biscuit Cutters
The Ultra Cuisine Biscuit Cutters is one of the best choices for multi-use. With a total of 11 round cutters included, you can make cookies, hand pies, donuts, scones, and biscuits. You can also use these cutters as food molds for burgers, eggs, and even canapés or opt to use them for perfect plating every time. Creative folks are not afraid to use these dough cutters for other interests like painting and pottery as well. Also made from 18/8 stainless steel, the Ultra Cuisine Biscuit Cutters are well-made, versatile, easy to store, and painless to clean. And with a price tag of about $15, you cannot go wrong with this option.
Numerous customers have highlighted how durable the Ultra Cuisine Biscuit Cutters are. From beginners to executive chefs, these pastry cutters are considered a good buy that will stand the test of time. People also liked the smooth seams and precision edges. Even so, a handful of verified purchasers wished that the Ultra Cuisine Biscuit Cutters were taller and marked with different measurement sizes. But other than that, most were happy with their purchase and would buy these cutters again for themselves or friends and family.
Best Plastic: Prepworks by Progressive International Biscuit Cutters
Unlike the majority of the baking cutters out there, Prepworks by Progressive Biscuit Cutters are made from plastic and come in a variety of vibrant colors. For about $17, these cutters work wonders — they are dishwasher safe, multifunctional, reversible, and surprisingly sharp enough to get the job done right the first time. This set of seven ranges in size from 1 ½ inches to 3 ⅞ inches in diameter and is great for making biscuits, cookies, and other pastries.
Users of the Prepworks by Progressive Biscuit Cutters who were looking to replace their old fluted steel cutters were impressed by these plastic baking tools and their sturdiness. Several happy customers also noted that these dough cutters were well designed, easy to stack and store, and are the perfect height. Moreover, most people appreciated that the Prepworks by Progressive Biscuit Cutters had a smooth and fluted side, so they did not need to buy two separate kinds of cutters. In terms of downsides, the sizes have been known to wear off over time, and the edges are not the most comfortable, especially when adding pressure or pressing down with force. However, verified purchasers still give Prepworks by Progressive Biscuit Cutters an overall high rating.
Best for Comfort: Spring Chef Biscuit Cutters
If you prefer to use dough cutters that are more gentle on your hands, then the Spring Chef Biscuit Cutters are probably more your speed. For almost $12, you can buy four different size cutters and a dough blender. What makes these particular pastry cutters so special is the silicone comfort edge that protects your hands when pressing down on the cutters. Plus, with the promise of better texture, taste, and fluffiness, the Spring Chef Biscuit Cutters are a wonderful find. What's more, these premium cutters are dishwasher safe, made from stainless steel, and user-friendly, especially for people with arthritis.
Users of the Spring Chef Biscuit Cutters found them to be an excellent product that makes cooking and baking much easier. Multiple verified purchasers would buy the dough cutters again and find that the cutters and the blender are a good combo for the price. People also highlighted how sturdy these baking tools are without being too heavy. When it comes to possible downsides with the Spring Chef Biscuit Cutters, customers have fewer positive things to say about the craftsmanship of the dough blender than the actual pastry cutters.
Best Set: Hulisen Biscuit Cutter Set
Biscuit lovers who are in the market for the best baking tool set should absolutely check out the Hulisen Biscuit Cutter Set. Not only is this set made by one of the top brands, but it also comes with multiple cutters (five in total), a storage ring, a pastry scraper, and a dough blender. The five pastry cutters that are a part of this toolkit have sharp edges and well-made rounded handles. A bargain for under $30, this is a superb set that makes a lovely gift for anyone who bakes. Made from strong and long-lasting stainless steel, these cutters are dishwasher safe and also make a nice addition to your own collection of bakeware and tools.
According to reviews, customers enjoy just about all the pieces in the Hulisen Biscuit Cutter Set. And people found the cutters, especially, to be professional-grade and liked that the sizes were clearly labeled. Many customers also noted that this set was reasonably priced, considering everything that is included. In fact, the only issue with this baking kit that verified purchasers mentioned was the storage ring, which was either hard to open or did not stay closed — thus, most recommended getting a separate clip or ring if you plan on storing the dough cutters together.
Best for Thicker Foods: RSVP International Biscuit Cutters
RSVP International Biscuit Cutters are round and built for the big jobs. Available for roughly $17, these dough cutters definitely can handle the denser foods. These stainless steel cutters come in four different sizes, are dishwasher safe, plus they can effortlessly cut and shape cakes, brownies, sandwiches, large-style biscuits, and more. In addition to thicker foods, these quality-made cutters can tackle thin dough and leftover scraps from your first batch without overworking your dough.
Verified purchasers overall rave about their RSVP International Biscuit Cutters. From the size variety and versatility to biscuit quality, the reviews were overwhelmingly positive when it came to function and performance. Customers loved being able to make deeper cuts and get the most out of their dough or ingredients. A handful of people mentioned that the edges could become dull over time, especially with frequent use, and, therefore, these cutters may not be the most durable option out there. But if you like your baked goods on the hearty side, then the RSVP International Biscuit Cutters might just be for you.
Best Precision: Bukuwa Biscuit Cutters
If you are looking for perfectly shaped baked goods every time, then the Bukuwa Biscuit Cutters are the best choice. Not only will this set of 12 stainless steel cutters cost you about $8, but this product is also extremely versatile (due to the multiple sizes) and built to last. So, whether you are cooking up some buttermilk biscuits, enticing cookies, savory homemade empanadas, or sweet tarts, these baking tools have got you covered. What's more, the Bukuwa Biscuit Cutters can withstand oven temps up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, are dishwasher safe, and are comfortable to maneuver thanks to their smooth welded seams.
Most people who bought the Bukuwa Biscuit Cutters were impressed with the quality and precision cutting capabilities, especially given the price. Customers found this set of dough cutters to be essential to their baking process and would definitely buy these bad boys again. With more than a few verified purchasers noting that these pastry cutters were easy to use and work as advertised, the Bukuwa Biscuit Cutters are a nice option for all baking levels. That said, though the storage container was widely appreciated, some people could not get the lid to close or stay closed — which was an inconvenience but definitely not a major one.
Best Square-Shaped: Moffris Square Biscuit Cutters
The Moffris Square Biscuit Cutters are not the only square-shaped cutters on the market, but they are definitely some of the best. And you can purchase this five-piece set of stainless steel square cutters with arched handles for around $10. These baking tools are great for cutting square shapes into all kinds of eats, including brownies, puff pastries, mini cakes, biscuits, and more. Users of the Moffris Square Biscuit Cutters noted that overall quality, functionality, and cutting capabilities were beyond impressive.
Though these square-shaped cutters are dishwasher-safe, most people recommend washing them by hand. Several verified purchasers remarked that these dough cutters were sturdy and held up nicely when used frequently. Much like the round cutters, the Moffris Square Biscuit Cutters can be nestled (or stored together), which many customers list as a plus. However, when it came to notable concerns, a few people wished the handles were more durable and that the dimensions for the largest square were just a tad bit more precise.
Best Double-Sided: OXO Biscuit Cutters
The OXO Biscuit Cutters are yet another highly rated set of dough cutters. Available for a little less than $20, these cutters are a fantastic option as they are double-sided — a scalloped side for biscuits and tarts and a smooth side for cookies and canapés. Overall, this set of five cutters is user-friendly and comes with a non-slip hand guard plus a nice storage case. Most verified purchasers keep the OXO Biscuit Cutters because both sides work well and the cutters are quality made.
Moreover, according to a number of reviews, the OXO Biscuit Cutters are perfect for making a multitude of baked goods, and they hold their shape even after many uses and washes. With several people claiming that the OXO Biscuit Cutters are even better than the set that their grandma has, there definitely seems to be somewhat of a consensus here — these double-sided pastry cutters are top-tier. In fact, the only issue people seemed to note is that the hand guard is a bit tricky to use.
Methodology
This list of best biscuit cutters was compiled with the help of knowledgeable bakers, pastry experts, and happy customers who make homemade biscuits and other yummy goodies from scratch. The above-mentioned pastry cutters had countless glowing reviews and at least a 4-star and up rating. After perusing all the major retail sites for baking accessories, we settled on these brand-name quality cutters because they were undoubtedly a cut above the rest.