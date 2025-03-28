The 12 Best Oven Thermometers To Replace Your Old One

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Few things are more frustrating than spending a ton of time preparing a dish only to have it emerge from the oven undercooked or overdone. The good news is it might not be your fault. Many ovens don't actually reach the temperatures they say they do. Over time, an oven's accuracy can decline, causing temperatures to fluctuate anywhere from 25 to 50 degrees in either direction. If you suspect your oven is running too hot or too cold, an oven thermometer can help you adjust your oven temperature and ensure that your food cooks at the correct temperature.

Oven thermometers come in a variety of forms including classic analog models and modern digital versions. Some are large models with displays that are easy to read even from a distance, while others are small enough to fit in a toaster oven. Some are uber-accurate, which is great for dishes that require precise temperatures. Others can reach high temperatures, making them perfect for foods that need strong blasts of heat.

To uncover which oven gadgets get the job done right, we researched top-selling models and compiled a list of the best oven thermometers based on factors like value for price, ease of use, durability, and handy features. We'll go into more detail about our methodology at the end of the article. Whether you're a first-time oven thermometer user or looking to replace your old, outdated model, these tools can help you upgrade your cooking game.