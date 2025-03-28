The 12 Best Oven Thermometers To Replace Your Old One
Few things are more frustrating than spending a ton of time preparing a dish only to have it emerge from the oven undercooked or overdone. The good news is it might not be your fault. Many ovens don't actually reach the temperatures they say they do. Over time, an oven's accuracy can decline, causing temperatures to fluctuate anywhere from 25 to 50 degrees in either direction. If you suspect your oven is running too hot or too cold, an oven thermometer can help you adjust your oven temperature and ensure that your food cooks at the correct temperature.
Oven thermometers come in a variety of forms including classic analog models and modern digital versions. Some are large models with displays that are easy to read even from a distance, while others are small enough to fit in a toaster oven. Some are uber-accurate, which is great for dishes that require precise temperatures. Others can reach high temperatures, making them perfect for foods that need strong blasts of heat.
To uncover which oven gadgets get the job done right, we researched top-selling models and compiled a list of the best oven thermometers based on factors like value for price, ease of use, durability, and handy features. We'll go into more detail about our methodology at the end of the article. Whether you're a first-time oven thermometer user or looking to replace your old, outdated model, these tools can help you upgrade your cooking game.
Best budget thermometer: Pecula Stainless Steel Oven Thermometer
Ringing in at about $7 (depending on the vendor), the Pecula Stainless Steel Oven Thermometer is very easy on the wallet. Don't let the low price lead you to believe that this is an inferior product though. This thermometer is sturdy, dependable, and versatile. It has a stainless steel body and a glass face that's easy to clean. There's a hook for hanging and a flat base so that it can also stand on its own. The dial is easy to read with clear blue and red markings to indicate low and high heat zones, and it can measure temperatures up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit with corresponding temperatures in Celsius.
Customers love that the Pecula thermometer comes to temperature fast, and it gives accurate readings. Some say it starts reading temperatures at lower levels than most thermometers. It's a tad on the small side, but that's not necessarily a bad thing, as it can fit in ovens and grills of all sizes. Plus, the numbers are large enough that you don't have to strain to see them. Most people say it does exactly what it's supposed to and that it's great value for the price.
Best for easy reading: Taylor 5932 Large Dial Kitchen Cooking Oven Thermometer
If you've ever struggled to read tiny numbers on an oven thermometer, the Taylor 5932 is a game-changer. The dial measures 3.25 inches, which is significantly larger than many other analog oven thermometers on the market. The numbers are large and clear, running up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit with smaller Celsius measurements below. We also like that it has distinct sections that indicate the heat zones for warming, baking, and roasting. In addition, the price tag of roughly $7 is a great deal.
The large size of the thermometer works well in standard ovens and grills, although it may be a bit too large for smaller ovens and grills. Some reviewers say it can get in the way when taking pans or pots out of the oven, which can cause it to fall off the rack. However, the payoff is that you can read the dial with just a glance. Plus, the stainless steel frame is durable and it has a flat base and a hook for hanging, so you can move it to different parts of the oven when needed. Most importantly, it gives accurate readings time after time.
Best value digital thermometer: ThermoPro TP16 Large LCD Digital Thermometer
Looking for something a bit more modern than a traditional analog oven thermometer? Digital oven thermometers work by using electronic probes to measure the temperature of food. They typically feature LCD screens for easy reading and often include programmable settings to prevent overcooking. One of the best budget-friendly options available is the ThermoPro TP16 Large LCD Digital Thermometer. It's priced between $20 to $23, which is a steal given all the features you get and the reputation of the brand.
The ThermoPro TP16 features a 6.5-inch meat probe with a 40-inch stainless steel mesh cable that connects to a square base unit with an LCD screen. You can set the thermometer to count down or up and program an alarm to go off when your food reaches a set temperature. It comes with preset temperatures for different types of food based on USDA safety standards, although you can reset them to your ideal temperatures for steak and other meats. The base also has a magnet on the back so you can stick it to any metal surface. Customers love how easy it is to set up this digital thermometer, as well as its high accuracy and durability.
Best for high-heat cooking: CDN ProAccurate High Heat Oven Thermometer
Certain foods benefit from a big blast of heat, but if you've ever torched a pizza or burnt vegetables to a crisp, then you already know that there are several mistakes you can make with your oven's broiler and the highest heat setting. This also extends to the grill. Fortunately, there are plenty of oven thermometers out there that can withstand high temperatures and give you accurate readings beyond the usual 600 degrees. One of the most highly rated is the CDN ProAccurate High Heat Oven Thermometer.
This handy high-heat oven thermometer can reach temperatures up to 750 degrees Fahrenheit or 400 degrees Celsius, which is well beyond what many standard oven thermometers can handle. Its durable, laboratory-grade stainless steel construction ensures it can withstand extreme temperatures without warping or losing accuracy. The large, clear dial is designed for easy reading, and it has a flat base for standing and a hook for hanging. Most reviewers say it gives spot-on readings and is well-made, although some have issues with it falling off racks. Overall though, many say it's great value for the $10 price tag.
Best for easy placement: OXO Good Grips Oven Thermometer
One of the biggest complaints that people have with oven thermometers is that they're difficult to place properly and don't always stay in position. Some have hangers that are too wide to fit between thinner rack wires, others slip off easily when bumped, and yet others fall through the rack wires when standing. That's not the case with the OXO Good Grips Oven Thermometer. This handy model was designed with easy and secure placement in mind.
What sets this oven thermometer apart from its competitors is the unique two-point hook that works with both thin and thick rack wires. The hook has a decent amount of overhang, which prevents it from jostling loose when it's bumped. It also has a wide base that gives it stability for those times when you need to stand it on the rack. Reviewers love that it also has large numbers that are legible through the oven window and that it's pretty reliable with its temperature readings. At $15, it's a bit pricier than some other analog models, but many say it's worth it for the ease of use and quality.
Best wireless smart thermometer: Meater Plus Smart Bluetooth Wireless Meat Thermometer
For all the tech-savvy cooks out there, the Meater Plus Bluetooth Wireless Meat Thermometer is a seriously impressive gadget. It consists of a single stainless steel probe that measures both the internal temperature of your food and the ambient temperature in your oven, grill, smoker, or air fryer. It then sends that data to an app on your phone via Bluetooth. There are no wires to deal with and no need to constantly visit the oven to check your food for doneness because it can transmit data up to 165 feet away.
It's hard to find anyone with major gripes about the Meater Plus. Most people say it's pretty easy to set up the app and that it works effectively, giving helpful notifications about cook times, temperatures, and even resting times. It's solidly constructed and can withstand internal temperatures up to 212 degrees and ambient temperatures up to 527 degrees. It also comes in a stylish wooden box that doubles as a charger for the probe and has a magnet on the back for hanging it on the oven or fridge. All up, people seem to agree that it's well worth the $100 it goes for.
Best for baking: Acurite Stainless Steel Oven Thermometer
With some dishes, you can get away with having the temperature off by a few degrees, but baked goods are another story. You need precise temperatures to transform those doughs and batters into perfect crusty breads, fluffy souffles, or buttery pastries. While some people watch the oven like a hawk or use the five-minute-early timer trick for baked goods, an ultra-accurate oven thermometer can save you the hassle. Many bakers swear by the Acurite Stainless Steel Oven Thermometer.
The main reason customers love this analog oven thermometer is for its precision. Many report that it's helped them determine how off their ovens really are and that it's saved their baked goods from soggy middles and burnt exteriors. The dial reads temperatures between 150 and 600 degrees Fahrenheit with clearly marked zones for warming, baking, roasting, and broiling. People also love that the numbers are large and easy to read and that you have the option to hang the thermometer or have it stand on its own. The only issue is that there are no Celsius measurements. The thermometer costs just $7, which is a great deal considering it does exactly what it's supposed to do.
Best for durability: KitchenAid KQ903 Oven Thermometer
Oven thermometers take a lot of heat — literally. If you want one that can handle high temperatures without warping or losing accuracy, the KitchenAid KQ903 is a top contender. Built with tough stainless steel and shatterproof glass, this thermometer is made to last. It sells for around $14, which is a bit more than some other analog models, but many say its durability and reliable performance make it a smart investment. Plus, KitchenAid offers a one-year warranty and will repair or replace any models that are found to be defective under normal use conditions.
In addition to its solid build, the KitchenAid KQ903 has a number of features that reviewers appreciate. For one, it has a rotating clip-on hook so that you can hang it from racks or secure it in place on a lower rack. The dial is large enough to be visible through the oven window, although the numbers could be slightly larger. The thermometer can read temperatures up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit and it has Celsius measurements as well. Many say it responds quickly and gives accurate readings. Overall, most customers say it's a great buy.
Best for roasting and grilling: ThermoPro TP930 Bluetooth Meat Thermometer
Proper temperature control is the key to juicy roasts and perfectly grilled meats. If your heat is too low, it can result in uneven cooking, while too high can dry out your food. Things get even trickier when you're juggling multiple dishes at once, especially when they require different oven temperatures. Here's where the ThermoPro TP930 Bluetooth Meat Thermometer can help. It comes with your choice of two or four probes that can read different foods and tell you exactly how hot they're getting on the base unit's LCD screen and an app on your phone.
Ringing in at $55, the ThermoPro TP930 has plenty of bells and whistles. To set it up, you just scan a QR code and the app will download to your phone. Then you insert the color coded probes into your food and you can check on your temps from up to 650 feet away via Bluetooth. You can use pre-set temperatures based on USDA recommendations or set your own desired temps and opt to have an alarm go off anywhere from five to 15 degrees prior to doneness. Plus, the transmitter unit has a stand and a clip for easy placement.
Best for ovens of all sizes: KT THERMO Oven Thermometer
Having trouble finding a thermometer that fits into smaller heating devices like toaster ovens and small grills? Look no further than the KT THERMO Oven Thermometer. This compact analog thermometer has a two-inch dial face that can fit in small spaces and won't get in the way in traditional ovens when you have multiple dishes on the go. Despite its small size, the numbers are large and clearly displayed in white and red on a black background, so they're easy to read.
The KT THERMO Oven Thermometer is constructed from stainless steel with a glass face and it has vents on the back to speed up response times. It has a flat base for standing and a hook on top that you can bend to secure it firmly in place. It can read temperatures up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit and has a Celsius scale as well. Many reviewers say it's very accurate and well-built. However, some say that it tends to fall over when standing. If you're looking for a smaller oven thermometer around an $8 price point and don't mind hanging it, this model is a decent choice.
Best alarm thermometer: ThermoWorks DOT Simple Alarm Thermometer
If you're new to digital thermometers, you may want to ease in with something that's straightforward and simple to use. Enter the ThermoWorks DOT Simple Alarm Thermometer. It consists of a 4.5-inch probe with a long 47-inch cable that connects to a small alarm device with a screen. You simply place the probe in your food, then use the up and down buttons on the device to set your target temperature. The screen will show you the current temperature along with the end goal. When the food comes to temperature, the device beeps to let you know.
Customers have mainly great things to say about this digital alarm thermometer that sells for about $51. First, it's incredibly easy to use. There's no need to stay Bluetooth connected or constantly hover next to the stove checking on the temperature. It's also very accurate and can read temperatures up to 572 degrees Fahrenheit. The outside unit has a kickstand for setting it on a counter or grill shelf and a magnet so that you can hang it to save space. The unit is also splash proof and comes in a range of colors.
Best overall: Rubbermaid Stainless Steel Monitoring Thermometer
As we delved into the world of oven thermometers, one model kept surfacing as a consistent favorite among home cooks and professionals alike: the Rubbermaid Stainless Steel Monitoring Thermometer. It's not particularly fancy or groundbreaking, but it does tick a wide range of boxes including accurate readings, rugged build, and an easy-to-read display. Plus, it has thousands of reviews, most of which are between four and five stars. That's why we chose Rubbermaid's handy analog oven thermometer as our best overall choice.
Made with sturdy stainless steel and a shatter proof glass face, the Rubbermaid thermometer is built to withstand high heat and last for a long time. The large dial displays the numbers clearly and has scales that range from 60 to 580 degrees Fahrenheit and 20 to 300 degrees Celsius. It comes to temperature quickly and most reviewers say it's pretty exact. It also has a wide hook so that you can place it facing the front of the oven or hang it facing sideways, as well as a flat base. It sells for about $9 to $10, and based on the reviews, many buyers believe it's worth every penny.
Methodology
With so many oven thermometers to choose from, narrowing down the top models was no easy task. To uncover the very best, we scoured hundreds of customer reviews to see what real buyers were saying about their purchases. We looked at both analog and digital thermometers and considered different needs that home cooks might have including ease-of-use, the ability to withstand high-heat, and versatility. Accuracy was one of the main factors we looked for. After all, what good is an oven thermometer if it can't give you a true temperature? Some other characteristics we took into account were sturdy design, easy-to-read temperature gauges, fast response time, and easy and secure placement options. These are the thermometers that reviewers believe meet those standards and then some.