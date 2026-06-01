The Easy Way To Tell Your Trusty Whisk Is At The End Of Its Lifespan

Luckily, replenishing your whisk typically won't break the bank, as a good whisk can cost well under $10. Considering that there are different types of whisks, it's helpful to know how to choose the right whisk type depending on your recipe so you can determine which type(s) you really need before replacing your old one. The two most well-known types of whisks are balloon whisks and French whisks. Balloon whisks are generally recommended for whipped cream or egg whites because they bring in a lot of air, and will totally transform your next scrambled egg breakfast. A French whisk is narrower, making it better for sauces. Another useful shape to have in your stash is a flat whisk, which is great for gravies and so you can reach all parts of the pan. Since whisks typically don't cost a ton, you might event want to go for it and add all types to your arsenal.

When deciding which whisk to actually buy, you'll also need to consider which material to get. Many come in stainless steel, like the Stainless Steel Whisk Set, which gives you three size balloon whisks for just $7.99 so that you have options for various bowl sizes. Lots of pros recommend stainless steel whisks for many recipes because it is rust resistant, can stand up to heavy mixing, and won't react with acidic ingredients like lemon juice or tomato sauce. However, if you typically use your whisk on nonstick cookware, it may be worth considering a silicone-coated whisk that won't scratch pans, like the Chef Craft Premium Silicone Wire Cooking Whisk. An added benefit to silicone whisks is that they can usually handle high heat.