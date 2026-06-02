What You Need To Know Before You Buy A Double Oven
If you're anything like me, you don't give a ton of thought to your oven — until you're trying to entertain a crowd. Suddenly, you find yourself wishing you had more than one oven so you don't have to figure out how to bake everything — at multiple temperatures – all at one time. Enter: the double oven. If you're an avid baker, have a large family, or entertain regularly, it can be worth it to double up on kitchen appliances. That being said, there are a few things to consider before you splurge on a double oven.
A double oven takes up double the space of a normal oven, so you might need to give up some cabinet space for installation if you go with an in-wall version. Many double ovens also don't come with the built-in storage drawer commonly featured on single ovens; that's another thing to consider if you find yourself regularly playing Tetris as you organize your kitchen. Cleaning time is another factor. It's a pain to clean a standard oven, and it's twice as much of a pain to clean a double oven. If you don't have the time (or patience) to get into the nooks and crannies of two ovens, stick with the single version.
If a double oven is right for you, consider these factors before making your pick
If a double oven is the right choice for your kitchen, there are several things to think about before you choose one and bask in its glory. First, consider your budget. A double oven can set you back anywhere from a few thousand to more than $10,000, especially if you're after a high-end model, such as a Garland double oven (the oven brand Julia Child vowed to take to her grave). If you're certain you're in your forever home, and know your double oven will get a ton of use, it might be worth shelling out extra cash for a high-end model.
Also, consider whether an in-wall or standalone version makes more sense for you. If you have cabinet space to spare, an in-wall version offers a sleek look and saves your back from bending down each time you use it. If you're constantly reorganizing your cabinets to make more space (I feel your pain), it makes more sense to replace the standalone oven you already have with a double version rather than give up any of your precious cabinet space. No matter how much you spend or what style you choose, take the time to get to really know your oven so you can make the most of your new appliance.