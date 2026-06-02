What You Need To Know Before You Buy A Double Oven

If you're anything like me, you don't give a ton of thought to your oven — until you're trying to entertain a crowd. Suddenly, you find yourself wishing you had more than one oven so you don't have to figure out how to bake everything — at multiple temperatures – all at one time. Enter: the double oven. If you're an avid baker, have a large family, or entertain regularly, it can be worth it to double up on kitchen appliances. That being said, there are a few things to consider before you splurge on a double oven.

A double oven takes up double the space of a normal oven, so you might need to give up some cabinet space for installation if you go with an in-wall version. Many double ovens also don't come with the built-in storage drawer commonly featured on single ovens; that's another thing to consider if you find yourself regularly playing Tetris as you organize your kitchen. Cleaning time is another factor. It's a pain to clean a standard oven, and it's twice as much of a pain to clean a double oven. If you don't have the time (or patience) to get into the nooks and crannies of two ovens, stick with the single version.