This Common Cleaning Product Can Ruin Your Toaster Oven (Skip It!)

You likely already have everything you'll need to clean your toaster oven lying around your kitchen. To get started, you'll want to take all of the removable components of your toaster oven out of the machine so you can let them soak in the sink (be sure to unplug your appliance before you start the cleaning process). You can then get started with scrubbing the interior of your toaster oven. Try beginning by mixing baking soda with a bit of water, then using it to scrub away some of the gunk that's accumulated on the inside of your oven. After you've scrubbed the interior, use a damp cloth to wipe the baking soda paste away. From there, you can spritz the inside of the toaster oven with vinegar, or you can give it another scrub with some water and dishwashing liquid.

If you've got seriously tough gunk that you just can't seem to scrub away, you may want to try closing up your toaster oven and turning it on. Let it cool off to the point where it's a tad warm (but not to the point where you'll get burned), then see if the gunk is a little bit easier to remove. You can also try hitting it with a Magic Eraser or similar cleaning tool (this is also a great cleaning hack for your full-size oven). While using these methods takes a little more time and elbow grease than slapping on some oven cleaner, it's well worth it to get your toaster oven clean the right way.