Everyone Owned This Dishware In The '80s. Now You'd Be Thrilled To Find Them At The Thrift Store
35% of American homes had Corelle dishware during its heyday in the '80s. Since it began producing its popular dinnerware a decade before, it might even be one of the things your mom had in her kitchen in the '70s. People love it for its durability, enough for it to last like a family heirloom.
The reason behind its sturdiness is how it's made with three layers of tempered glass, called Vitrelle. It's lightweight, and you can also use it in the microwave. While not all Corelle products are made from the same material, it seems Corelle maintains its durability throughout. As such, bargain hunters find themselves excited — and a bit nostalgic — to come across this useful kitchen tool you may find at thrift stores.
Of course, you can still find modern Corelles in stores such as Walmart, though some prefer vintage collectibles. There are several Corelle choices on eBay without the high price tag, too. For instance, a 19-piece set can cost $80, though something similar can reach $155 if the set still has its original boxes (an 18-piece modern version can reach $120). Since the well-loved brand is known to last forever, and thrift stores can sell it cheaper, it makes sense to feel giddy finding a secondhand set. But the question is, should you buy it?
Is vintage Corelle worth it?
Collectors admire Corelle's vintage designs, and there are quite a few iconic ones that fans want to get their hands on. Butterfly Gold is a great example; it can cost $170 secondhand because it's the most coveted design in its vintage line. If you're truly a fan of the brand (or vintage dinnerware), then it's totally up your alley and worth the investment.
However, there have been issues with older models due to traces of lead in the paint. While a vintage design in mint condition might be safe, once the design chips, lead can transfer into your food — and it can travel all the way to your brain, other organs, and bones. Even if you only ingest small amounts of lead, it can still be harmful. It's better to use vintage Corelle dinnerware to spruce up the aesthetics of your space instead of reaching for them for a dinner spread to impress your guests.
On the bright side, vintage Corelle helps make your kitchen cozy and curated to who you are. You can display it on open shelves and even plaster it on the wall and treat it like the art piece it is. You don't even have to strictly show it off in the kitchen; it can add a quirky element to other rooms in your home, including the living room and even the bedroom.