Everyone Owned This Dishware In The '80s. Now You'd Be Thrilled To Find Them At The Thrift Store

35% of American homes had Corelle dishware during its heyday in the '80s. Since it began producing its popular dinnerware a decade before, it might even be one of the things your mom had in her kitchen in the '70s. People love it for its durability, enough for it to last like a family heirloom.

The reason behind its sturdiness is how it's made with three layers of tempered glass, called Vitrelle. It's lightweight, and you can also use it in the microwave. While not all Corelle products are made from the same material, it seems Corelle maintains its durability throughout. As such, bargain hunters find themselves excited — and a bit nostalgic — to come across this useful kitchen tool you may find at thrift stores.

Of course, you can still find modern Corelles in stores such as Walmart, though some prefer vintage collectibles. There are several Corelle choices on eBay without the high price tag, too. For instance, a 19-piece set can cost $80, though something similar can reach $155 if the set still has its original boxes (an 18-piece modern version can reach $120). Since the well-loved brand is known to last forever, and thrift stores can sell it cheaper, it makes sense to feel giddy finding a secondhand set. But the question is, should you buy it?