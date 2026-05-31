How Long A High-Quality Chef's Knife Will Last You (If You Care For It Properly)
There's something awesome about the first cut you make with a brand-new chef's knife, isn't there? No matter what you're slicing, it's like gliding through butter. Suddenly, you find yourself wondering how you ever managed with the mediocre knives sitting in your knife block, and you swear you'll never go back. Fortunately, if you've found a knife you love, there's no hard-and-fast timeline on how long it'll hold up. A high-quality chef's knife can last indefinitely (and can even be passed down through your family) if you're willing to put in the time and effort required to care for it properly.
All knives dull a bit over time (and the more you use them, the faster they'll dull). Choosing the right knife for the right job can go a long way in helping them stand the test of time. For example, if you're cutting through bone, you'll want to use a meat cleaver instead of a traditional chef's knife (a standard kitchen knife might be able to get the job done with soft bones like chicken, but you run the risk of damaging the blade, or even snapping the blade off from the handle). Becoming familiar with different kinds of kitchen knives and understanding when and why to use each type is key to keeping your knives strong long enough that you'll be able to pass them on to your grandkids one day. An important note: there are a few knife issues that mean it's time to throw in the towel. Substantial chipping or warping in the blade means that it's time to start shopping for a new knife.
More tips and tricks to help your chef's knife hold up over time
In addition to using the right knife for each job in your kitchen, there are some other tips you can follow to help your knives stay sharp and strong over the years. Sharpening your knives can take a little bit of time, but it's well worth it. Choose the best knife sharpener for home chefs that makes sense for your needs and sharpening preferences, and get to work. You should sharpen the blades once every month or two, but you can certainly do so more often — some pro chefs say you should sharpen your knives as often as you see fit, even if that means hitting up the knife sharpener every few days.
Another way to keep your knives sharp and strong over time: Always use a cutting board. Even when you're tempted to chop up veggies on a plate on the counter before doing a rapid-fire slice-and-dice to speed up the process, it's always worth pulling out your cutting board. Wooden boards are the best option, as super-hard surfaces (like glass) can dull your knife. Finally, take the time to clean your knives by hand, and make sure they're totally dry before storing them. When you wash by hand, your knives are exposed to moisture for only a short time, and you can dry them quickly, both of which can help ensure the blade and handle stay attached over time.