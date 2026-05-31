How Long A High-Quality Chef's Knife Will Last You (If You Care For It Properly)

There's something awesome about the first cut you make with a brand-new chef's knife, isn't there? No matter what you're slicing, it's like gliding through butter. Suddenly, you find yourself wondering how you ever managed with the mediocre knives sitting in your knife block, and you swear you'll never go back. Fortunately, if you've found a knife you love, there's no hard-and-fast timeline on how long it'll hold up. A high-quality chef's knife can last indefinitely (and can even be passed down through your family) if you're willing to put in the time and effort required to care for it properly.

All knives dull a bit over time (and the more you use them, the faster they'll dull). Choosing the right knife for the right job can go a long way in helping them stand the test of time. For example, if you're cutting through bone, you'll want to use a meat cleaver instead of a traditional chef's knife (a standard kitchen knife might be able to get the job done with soft bones like chicken, but you run the risk of damaging the blade, or even snapping the blade off from the handle). Becoming familiar with different kinds of kitchen knives and understanding when and why to use each type is key to keeping your knives strong long enough that you'll be able to pass them on to your grandkids one day. An important note: there are a few knife issues that mean it's time to throw in the towel. Substantial chipping or warping in the blade means that it's time to start shopping for a new knife.