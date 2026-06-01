Here's How Long The Chest Freezer In Your Garage Will Probably Last
The chest freezer in your garage is a bit of an icon, isn't it? It's steadfast, keeping bulk foods frozen and ready until you need them. You likely don't give it much thought — unless it stops working. If you've been wondering how many years you're going to get out of the chest freezer in your garage, we've got good news. Chest freezers can last for up to two decades, with the average freezer lasting about 16 years. However, there are a few things you should known to get the most out of your chest freezer.
The temperature of your garage can affect how long your chest freezer lasts. If you live in a climate with extreme or widely varying temperatures (below 0 degrees Fahrenheit or above 110 degrees Fahrenheit), and your garage isn't climate controlled, your freezer's lifespan may be shortened. This is especially true if you live in an area that gets super hot — this can cause the compressor in your freezer to work harder than normal, which may cause it to peter out faster than if it were in a climate-controlled environment. If you live in an area that has extreme temperatures and want a chest freezer, consider insulating your garage.
More ways to maximize the lifespan of your chest freezer
While it's easy to put your deep freezer out of your mind, especially if it's in an out-of-the-way place like your garage, you need to perform regular maintenance to maximize its lifespan. First, give your freezer a basic clean — wiping down surfaces, throwing out food that's no longer good, etc. — about once a month, and give it a full deep clean at least every six months or so. Don't forget to look at the gasket (the rubber seal that keeps the lid connected to the chest). Make sure you don't see any leaks, and wipe it down to keep the seal intact.
Each time you deep clean your freezer, defrost it. You can unplug the freezer and leave it open, or you can use a hair dryer to melt the ice. A buildup of ice can actually make it harder for your freezer's compressor to work efficiently (it's counterintuitive, we know), so going through the freezer defrosting process can both lower energy bills and extend your freezer's lifespan. If you notice a ton of frost buildup, or you find that food isn't really staying frozen, it might be time to look for a new freezer. If you're ready to purchase a new one, take the time to read reviews so you can choose the best chest freezer for your needs.