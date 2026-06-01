Here's How Long The Chest Freezer In Your Garage Will Probably Last

The chest freezer in your garage is a bit of an icon, isn't it? It's steadfast, keeping bulk foods frozen and ready until you need them. You likely don't give it much thought — unless it stops working. If you've been wondering how many years you're going to get out of the chest freezer in your garage, we've got good news. Chest freezers can last for up to two decades, with the average freezer lasting about 16 years. However, there are a few things you should known to get the most out of your chest freezer.

The temperature of your garage can affect how long your chest freezer lasts. If you live in a climate with extreme or widely varying temperatures (below 0 degrees Fahrenheit or above 110 degrees Fahrenheit), and your garage isn't climate controlled, your freezer's lifespan may be shortened. This is especially true if you live in an area that gets super hot — this can cause the compressor in your freezer to work harder than normal, which may cause it to peter out faster than if it were in a climate-controlled environment. If you live in an area that has extreme temperatures and want a chest freezer, consider insulating your garage.