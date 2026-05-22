Don't Impulse Buy A Silicone Baking Sheet Until You Have This Info On Hand

If you've browsed the bakingware aisle in recent years, you've probably seen silicone baking sheets. They're often cute, colorful, modern-looking, and appear worlds better than those ugly old metal sheets and traditional cookware you've been relying on your whole adult life. But, before you impulse buy some to liven up your kitchen, beware. Although they're nice-looking, silicone baking sheets — and silicone muffin pans, mats, cake pans, and other cookware of the silicone variety — come with some very real downsides that can wreak havoc on your baked goods, your oven, and even your health. At least, that's if you buy them before knowing their safe temperature limits.

While you may know that you should never use a silicone mat as a cutting board, the reality is too-high temperatures also degrade silicone, potentially releasing toxic substances into your food and the surrounding air, creating further safety dangers. Plus, silicone can also melt in your oven under too-high heat (which is difficult to clean off), resulting in even more toxic risks. While it may seem like sticking to temperature guidelines is enough, there's actually more you need to know before buying silicone bakeware.