The Dangerous Cost Of Storing Oily Foods Inside Plastic Containers

Putting away leftovers is always a bit of a hassle. Whether you're on the hunt for a lid to fit your container or simply deciding if a bit of cling wrap will do, it can all be a logistical nightmare. So, understand that we aren't aiming to dull your shine when we say that you might want to reconsider storing those cooked burger patties or chicken Alfredo in a plastic container. This isn't about aesthetics — it's an issue of safety.

Storing greasy or oily foods in plastic can be a health hazard because fats and oils speed up the break down of plastic materials, which can cause harmful chemicals to seep into your food. Chemicals, such as phthalates, which are often found in plastics and might be hiding inside lined cans, pose a particular risk to one's health. Phthalates are tied to certain cancers and are a known endocrine disruptor. BPA, or Bisphenol A, another common plastic additive, is also an endocrine disruptor and is linked to several health issues, such as cardiovascular issues and diabetes.

Storing oily foods in plastic containers that contain either of these plastic additives can cause these chemicals to leak into your food. Additionally, microplastics can also suffuse into foods. Though we don't know the full extent of microplastics' impact on health, they have been linked to many issues, from cancer to cardiovascular complications. You definitely want to limit exposure.