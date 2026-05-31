A Gas Oven That Won't Light Doesn't Always Mean You Need To Call A Professional

There are few things more frustrating than preheating your oven for dinner and realizing nothing is happening. No heat, no click, no ignition ... just a cold oven and a meal plan that's in jeopardy. Your gut reaction might be to assume something is seriously wrong and that you need to start looking up the number for the appliance repair service stat (and then popping one of the best frozen meal brands into your microwave), but that might not be necessary.

Gas ovens have a few different systems that all need to work together for them to ignite properly: mainly, the gas supply, the igniter, and the burner assembly. If just one piece of the puzzle isn't working right, the whole thing fails. The good news is that the most common culprits are usually pretty easy to diagnose at home, no repair tech required. You just need to know what to look for. This guide will cover the four most common reasons a gas oven won't light and what you can do about each one. Plus, we've got a final section on recognizing when to wave the white flag because the problem might actually be beyond your DIY skills.