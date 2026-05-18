Turn Frozen Chicken Into Gyro-Style Meat With A Kitchen Tool You Likely Already Own

While the best cuts of meat to make gyros include top round beef, leg of lamb, and chicken breast, transforming chicken fillets into thin, gyro-style strips of meat is somewhat difficult to achieve at home. While you can certainly use chicken thighs for better flavor or pound your cut of choice for a thinner end result, preparing chicken that mimics meat cut from a spit takes a little more finesse. Fortunately, there's an unexpected way to make thin, gyro-style shreds with one common kitchen tool: a vegetable peeler.

Believe it or not, shaving frozen chicken breasts with a conventional potato or vegetable peeler leaves you with perfectly thin gyro-style pieces you can cook immediately upon shaving. Just select breasts or fillets that are easy to hold and have somewhat straight or manageable curves, then shave down from the top of each frozen portion (with the peeler situated away from your body for added safety). Once you secure a decent amount of chicken shavings, add the appropriate seasonings and cook your meat in a bit of oil, or crisp them in your oven or air fryer. Serve this gyro-style chicken stuffed into pitas with sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, and creamy tzatziki sauce.