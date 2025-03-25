The Absolute Best Kitchen Knife Sets For Beginners
A functional kitchen requires a decent set of knives that include at least five different options. A knife set is foundational to the culinary experience, and is a worthy investment for home cooks of all levels. However, it doesn't have to break the bank, nor should it require expert skills — from cutting to cooking — to be fully appreciated. Many beginner sets on the market offer everything you need to cover the basics.
Beginner knife sets ideally include a large chef's knife, a paring knife, a utility knife, kitchen shears, a slicing knife, a smaller chef's knife or santoku knife and, optionally, a bread knife. Some may even have built-in self-sharpening slots in the knife block itself, to help maintain blade edges. The bottom line is that different tasks in the kitchen require different knives, not dissimilar to how certain dishes require specific pots or pans. Therefore, it is recommended for keen cooks to have a variety of knives on hand.
Here, we aim to help those looking for a beginner knife set. We highlight the best options on the market, balancing features against price points with an emphasis on value. All of these sets are well-reviewed, contain no more than 12 pieces, and cost no more than $200.00. If you're feeling like it's time to upgrade your knife game, read on for some great picks.
Home Hero Stainless Steel 7-piece Knife Set
This knife set is made of quality materials featuring a modern design and comes with five knives, a sharpener, and a chic vertical stand. The Home Hero High Carbon Stainless Steel Knife Set will stand out on any kitchen counter with its transparent acrylic block, showing off the all-black blades. Comprised of an 8-inch chef's knife, an 8-inch bread knife, an 8-inch carving knife, a 5-inch utility knife, and a 4-inch paring knife, you'll have all the bases covered here.
Fans of design may appreciate the slick, all-black matte carbon steel blades and angular yet ergonomic handles. Each blade also features a non-stick coating to facilitate clean-up and prolong the life of the knives. If you're unfamiliar with high-carbon steel, it simply means the knives will retain their edges for longer with superior sharpness. This type of steel can rust if not taken care of, but thanks to the aforementioned coating, these knives are relatively rust-protected.
Many positive reviews online cite that these Home Hero knives are razor-sharp when new, allowing for precision cutting. While the kit does include a modest sharpener, cooks who are obsessed with precision cuts may want to eventually upgrade to a better sharpener down the road. The handles are favored for reducing fatigue — something to cherish during those marathon chopping sessions. What's more, the see-through knife block aids in knowing exactly which knife to grab, so you can get right down to work.
Mercer Culinary Millennia 8-piece Knife Roll Set
This knife set is unique in our list as it comes with an abrasion-resistant polyester carrying case that can be rolled and tied, making transport an option. If you've ever wondered how professional chefs carry their knives around town, it's with one of these handy rolls. Many options open up here with the Mercer Culinary Millennia 8-Piece Knife Roll Set, like bringing knives to the cottage for a weekend or cooking with that one friend who has the world's dullest knives. You'll be able to safely carry this knife set on your person, which includes all of the essentials. Included is an 8-inch chef's knife, a 3 1/2-inch paring knife, a 6-inch boning knife, a 7-inch grantor edge santoku, an 8-inch offset bread knife, an 11-inch grantor edge slicer, a 10-inch steel honing rod, and of course, the carrying roll.
These blades are made from high-carbon, Japanese steel, Santoprene Polypropylene black handles. These blades are NSF-certified and feature 15-degree blade angles that are stamped — as opposed to forged — and are razor-sharp. Mercer recommends washing these knives by hand — no surprise here, as dishwashers can really do a number on knives, potentially causing rust, staining or pitting, and dulling blades. They have a limited lifetime warranty, and the chef's knife is lauded online for its prowess when it comes to vegetables, with an ideal blade height for chopping. If you need a quality, affordable knife set you can travel with, this is it.
Cuisinart 10-piece Stainless Steel Knife Set
The Cuisinart 10-Piece Stainless Steel Knife Set with Blade Guards delivers a solid combination of performance, safety, and undeniable value for home cooks. The blades are forged from stainless steel, ensuring resistance to rust and — you guessed it — stains. Cuisinart offers one of the most value-focused beginner knife sets out there with a price tag that is easy on the wallet. This collection includes all the essentials: an 8-inch chef's knife, an 8-inch slicing knife, a 6-inch santoku knife, a 6-inch serrated utility knife, and a 3 1/2-inch paring knife, catering to a variety of chopping and slicing needs. The handy accompanying blade guards help to protect the blades from dulling and damage when not in use. Taking into account that these knives are made from an entry-level quality steel, the guards are even more appreciated to keep them ultra-sharp.
Customers who are happy with their purchase have stated that they are quite sharp when new — impressive, considering the price point. While they score slightly lower on the Rockwell Scale, coming in at a 55, it's hard to complain given their affordability. Other reviews state that they are lightweight, which can help abate fatigue when chopping for long periods of time. While this isn't an epic upgrade, this knife set can get home cooks everything they need, and could be the gateway to more substantial cutlery as your cooking journey evolves. If you're on a very tight budget, Cuisinart has you covered.
Zwilling Now S 8-piece Knife Block Set
The Zwilling Now S Knife Block 8-piece Set is one of the more aesthetically refined, design-forward sets in our list. For those who want a touch of modern-meets-classic, this knife set checks that box easily. The set includes everything you'd expect in a beginner knife block: a 4-inch paring knife, a 5-inch serrated utility knife, a 5-inch prep knife, an 8-inch chef's knife, an 8-inch bread knife, kitchen shears, and sharpening steel. Zwilling is offering many food nerds the opportunity to upgrade their knife set without having to remortgage their home — a stopgap to hold you over until you can afford some lusted-after, expensive Japanese cutlery.
Kitchen warriors and fans of these blades say that they could last you a lifetime if looked after, in addition to having respectable, precision-forged, ice-hardened German steel. The chef's knife has a decent weight to it, which will give cooks confidence when breaking down a chicken, or tackling the always-daunting task of chopping squash. The polypropylene ergonomic handles enable easy cutting with an anti-slip treatment for safe use. The handles and block accent comes in three color options: Blueberry Blue, Lime Green, and Granada Red. This helps to match it to your kitchen while adding a nice pop of color on the counter. The Zwilling Now S Knife Block Set marries chic design with renowned performance, making it a classy yet practical investment for your home.
Henckels Modernist 7-piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set
When you think of kitchen knives, the name Henckels might come to mind, as the storied German knife maker has a history going back to the 1700s. Since then, materials and technology have surely changed, and the marketplace has been flooded with many options. Here we chose their Modernist 7‑pc Self‑Sharpening Knife Block Set to highlight, as this set is perfect for beginners who may want some refinement along with a trusted name brand.
This Henckels set includes a 3-inch paring knife, a 5-inch serrated utility knife, a 6-inch utility knife, a 7-inch santoku knife, an 8-inch chef's knife, and some trusty kitchen shears. Each knife slot will automatically sharpen the blades, which can take the guesswork out on how often to touch up your cutlery. The set doesn't include a honing rod, but it's arguably not needed with the handy self-sharpening feature. The block sits at a nice angle, presenting each blade to cooks in an elegant fashion with stained ash wood base and metal accents. The blade grips are also made of stainless steel, with a fingerprint-proof, sandblasted finish that is easy to hold.
There are promising reviews from the online food community, with some customers stating that these forged German steel blades hold their edge well. Additionally, they are said to have a solid weight to them with decent balance, while the ceramic honing mechanism does indeed keep the blades sharp.
Wüsthof Gourmet 5-piece Block Set
The Wüsthof Gourmet 5‑Pc Block Set is a pared-down, beginner knife set that allows home cooks to buy into a renowned brand at an incredible price. This set is one of the more minimalist ones in our list, providing users with the fundamentals: an 8‑inch chef's knife, a 3‑inch paring knife, an 8-inch bread knife, kitchen shears, and of course, the wood block itself. The block also has additional slots available to help organize all of your knives, but the star of the show is the chef's knife, which will get the most use. It features a full tang — this means the knife is a single piece of metal extending into the handle, which is great for stability — with a 29-degree angle, laser-cut blade that is hand-polished. The handle is triple riveted and has a guard that extends onto the rear blade, protecting fingers during slips. All of these knives are made in Germany with high-carbon stainless steel — both stamped and forged — with polypropylene material for the grips.
Favorable reviews claim that the paring knife is very adept in the kitchen, despite being a half-inch shorter than the more common 3 1/2-inch standard size. The blades are said to be durable, living up to the Wüsthof quality you would expect. While there may not be a self-sharpening feature or honing rod included, you can always read up on professional advice for how to maintain your knives if curious.
Carote 8-piece Knife Set with Block
Yet another contender on our list for a refined design that will appeal to those with modern tastes, the Carote 8-piece Knife Set with Block features cream-colored handles and a 9-inch tall accented holder. This beginner set covers every type of knife you would need for most kitchen jobs, with an 8-chef knife, an 8-inch bread knife, an 8-inch slicing knife, a 7-inch santoku knife, a 5-inch utility knife, a 3 1/2-inch paring knife, as well as a kitchen shears. The seven-slot hardwood storage block features nonslip feet, with a relatively slender profile for your countertop.
These knives are made in China with forged, stainless-steel blades and polypropylene handles. Reviews on the knife set positively mention the comfort and ergonomics of these blades — something that can't be looked over considering how much time you'll be logging at the cutting board. The scissors are also noted to be exemplary, which can often be overlooked by some home cooks as indispensable tools. Fans of Carote also appreciated the elegant, updated design, as well as the fact the knives are all dishwasher safe. However, as we've mentioned before, if you can avoid running your kitchen knives through the dishwasher it will prolong their lives, but at least you know you have the manufacturer's blessing to do so if need be. The value of this Carote set, combined with its good looks, makes it hard to beat.
Mercer Culinary Genesis 6-piece Knife Set
Another Mercer set makes our list here, this time with a modern and unique knife block that might just be a conversation piece. The Mercer Culinary Genesis 6-Piece Forged Knife Block Set comes with an unusual, tempered glass stand to park your knives — a departure from the traditional wooden blocks you see in most kitchens. Mercer has a respected culinary history and reputation for quality, as well as having the NSF certification, which is essential for cutlery that is used in professional restaurant kitchens. This simply means that these knives could be at home on a cutting board in your favorite restaurant just as easily as in your kitchen, respected by pro cooks and novices alike.
This six-piece collection includes an 8-inch chef's knife, a 5-inch utility knife, a 3 1/2-inch paring knife, and an 8-inch serrated edge bread knife, all made from German, high-carbon stainless steel, with Santoprene handles. The set is assembled in China and Taiwan and comes with a limited lifetime warranty. Online feedback has positively touched on the ergonomic handles, which have a soft and supple feel, in addition to being food-safe and able to withstand hot temperatures in case they're left near a stove. They were also said to outperform costlier knife sets, punching above their weight as a solid value proposition from Mercer. The space-saving slim profile of the knife block was also appreciated, while other reviewers stated that the knives are well-balanced with undeniable build quality.
Babish 5-piece German Steel Knife Set
We've all seen Babish on YouTube over the years, cooking up a storm and dropping knowledge in his clips. He has that soothing radio voice that makes it very easy to get lost in a 10-minute video on making omelettes, but did you know he makes knives, too? Well, not personally, but Babish has put his name behind this set of knives that, much like the Mercer Genesis set we've included, has a modern and stylish presentation. The Babish 5-piece German Steel Forged Knife Set has great reviews online and features a vertical, magnetic wood block which provides elegant storage while protecting the blade edges. Here you have only the basics: a hefty 8-inch chef's knife, an 8-inch bread knife, a nimble 6 1/2-inch santoku knife, and a multi-use 5-inch utility knife. They are made with a high-carbon, German steel that is corrosion and rust-resistant, with a 55 rating on the Rockwell hardness scale. These knife sets are made in China with forged blades, while the handles feature a modern, oval shape.
Reviewers have said the blades are so sharp that accidental cuts can happen in moments of inattention, while another professional cook said they didn't have to sharpen them for the whole first year of use — impressive. This beginner knife set from Babish would make a great gift for the biggest Babish fan out there or any home cook looking for a modern, all-in-one set of essential knives.
Henckels Statement 12-piece Knife Set
The Henckels Statement 12-Piece Knife Set makes our list here as a more robust beginner knife set with the essential kitchen knives you'd expect, in addition to six 4 1/2-inch steak knives. Also included is a 3-inch paring knife, an 8-inch chef's knife, a 7-inch hollow edge santoku knife, an 8-inch bread knife, and a 9-inch professional honing steel, which all fit nicely into the hardwood knife block. All of the knives in this set are full tang, with gorgeous and classy triple riveted handles for a classic look and feel. If you have a family to feed or love to host dinner parties, this knife set would be great because of those extra steak knives. It's also nice for avid cooks who've always wanted a honing steel to maintain those battle-weary knives in the drawer. Those who prefer a trusted name brand will feel comfortable choosing Henckels with a classic form factor and presentation that isn't trying to turn heads.
Online, kitchen experts have stated that the knife block helps with organization and its softer wood won't damage the blades, while the handles hold up well to wear and tear. The blades were said to be of solid build quality and are well-balanced. Other reviews note the razor-sharpness of each knife when new, as well as favoring the ease of sharpening when the time comes and the fact that they're dishwasher safe. The value of a 12-piece set in this price range is remarkable.