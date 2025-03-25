The Absolute Best Kitchen Knife Sets For Beginners

A functional kitchen requires a decent set of knives that include at least five different options. A knife set is foundational to the culinary experience, and is a worthy investment for home cooks of all levels. However, it doesn't have to break the bank, nor should it require expert skills — from cutting to cooking — to be fully appreciated. Many beginner sets on the market offer everything you need to cover the basics.

Beginner knife sets ideally include a large chef's knife, a paring knife, a utility knife, kitchen shears, a slicing knife, a smaller chef's knife or santoku knife and, optionally, a bread knife. Some may even have built-in self-sharpening slots in the knife block itself, to help maintain blade edges. The bottom line is that different tasks in the kitchen require different knives, not dissimilar to how certain dishes require specific pots or pans. Therefore, it is recommended for keen cooks to have a variety of knives on hand.

Here, we aim to help those looking for a beginner knife set. We highlight the best options on the market, balancing features against price points with an emphasis on value. All of these sets are well-reviewed, contain no more than 12 pieces, and cost no more than $200.00. If you're feeling like it's time to upgrade your knife game, read on for some great picks.