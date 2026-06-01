What Those Dots On Your Oven Window Are For

Get up close to your oven and you may see that the door is partially covered in a grid of small dots. These specks are usually dark brown or black, and they're not just a decorative feature. They're called ceramic frits, and they're there to keep the glass (and by extension, you) safe from overheating.

Ceramic frits are made from powdered, colored glass (or glass mixed with pigment). They're placed onto the larger oven door glass panel in whatever pattern the manufacturer wants, and then baked at a high temperature until they melt and fuse onto the glass panel, typically on the part of the glass that faces out of the oven. This also means that they're permanently there and they can't be scrubbed off, as you may have noticed if you've tried cleaning an oven door with a scrubber.

How ceramic frits work centers around the crushed glass. This crushed glass basically has a huge number of tiny exposed surfaces (they're just all smooshed together in the dot), and these draw in the heat from the oven and radiate it outward into the room, keeping the rest of the glass from absorbing the full heat of the oven. The reason the frits draw the heat, and not the oven glass, is that the frits also have compounds mixed in that conduct heat, so heat gets drawn to the dots and not the rest of the glass.